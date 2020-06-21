All apartments in Toledo
1011 Woodland Ave

1011 Woodland Avenue · (567) 200-2320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1011 Woodland Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607
Onyx

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1011 Woodland Ave · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1351 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bed/1.5 Bath on Woodland - This 1,351 SqFt. 3 Bed 1.5 bath house is absolutely stunning. The large living room features a ceiling fan and gas fireplace. The dining room boats built-in display cabinets for extra storage. The spacious eat-in kitchen features a ceiling fan and plenty of cabinets! The master bedroom includes a ceiling fan and updated vinyl windows. the second bedroom has a ceiling fan, and the third bedroom includes a ceiling fan and access to an airing deck. The basement has newer vinyl flooring, all glass block windows, and a half bathroom! Due to COVID-19 we have temporarily suspended all in-person showings. Instead please view our complete video tour at https://youtu.be/bToNPkUZe1E See more at www.rpmclarity.com

(RLNE5844457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Woodland Ave have any available units?
1011 Woodland Ave has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Toledo, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 Woodland Ave have?
Some of 1011 Woodland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Woodland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Woodland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Woodland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1011 Woodland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Toledo.
Does 1011 Woodland Ave offer parking?
No, 1011 Woodland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1011 Woodland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Woodland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Woodland Ave have a pool?
No, 1011 Woodland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Woodland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1011 Woodland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Woodland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 Woodland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
