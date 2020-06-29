4105 Dressler Rd Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with scenic views...yet still located within the heart of Belden Village! Feel like you're living in the country while still being close to work, shopping and night life. This gem is tucked away behind Holleydale Farm & Gardens. While you won't have access to the working farm, you will enjoy this remodeled ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, overlooking a park-like setting. All new heating system installed last summer. Please note this home is located on a working farm. No pets allowed. Tenants pay all utilities and responsible for lawn care. (mowing the front and back yard). Available for move in June 1, 2020.