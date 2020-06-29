All apartments in Stark County
Find more places like 4105 Dressler Rd Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stark County, OH
/
4105 Dressler Rd Northwest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

4105 Dressler Rd Northwest

4105 Dressler Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4105 Dressler Road Northwest, Stark County, OH 44708

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with scenic views...yet still located within the heart of Belden Village! Feel like you're living in the country while still being close to work, shopping and night life. This gem is tucked away behind Holleydale Farm & Gardens. While you won't have access to the working farm, you will enjoy this remodeled ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, overlooking a park-like setting. All new heating system installed last summer. Please note this home is located on a working farm. No pets allowed. Tenants pay all utilities and responsible for lawn care. (mowing the front and back yard). Available for move in June 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 Dressler Rd Northwest have any available units?
4105 Dressler Rd Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stark County, OH.
What amenities does 4105 Dressler Rd Northwest have?
Some of 4105 Dressler Rd Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 Dressler Rd Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Dressler Rd Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Dressler Rd Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 4105 Dressler Rd Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stark County.
Does 4105 Dressler Rd Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 4105 Dressler Rd Northwest offers parking.
Does 4105 Dressler Rd Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4105 Dressler Rd Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Dressler Rd Northwest have a pool?
No, 4105 Dressler Rd Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Dressler Rd Northwest have accessible units?
No, 4105 Dressler Rd Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Dressler Rd Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4105 Dressler Rd Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 4105 Dressler Rd Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4105 Dressler Rd Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hercules
1000 Market Ave S
Canton, OH 44707

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHStow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OHWestlake, OH
North Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHGreen, OHNorth Canton, OHLouisville, OHWadsworth, OHOrrville, OHFairlawn, OH
Medina, OHStreetsboro, OHHudson, OHAurora, OHMacedonia, OHWarren, OHAustintown, OHNorthfield, OHNiles, OHSolon, OHBoardman, OHYoungstown, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityThe College of Wooster
University of Akron Main Campus