tuscarawas county
Last updated July 25 2020 at 6:40 AM
11 Apartments for rent in Tuscarawas County, OH📍
Last updated July 25 at 06:09 AM
1 Unit Available
315 Dawson Ln Northwest
315 Dawson Ln NW, New Philadelphia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Like new ranch home. Open floor plan with laminate flooring. Stainless steel appliances and island in the kitchen. First floor laundry room. First floor master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath.
Last updated July 25 at 06:09 AM
1 Unit Available
206 West 3rd St
206 West 3rd Street, Uhrichsville, OH
4 Bedrooms
$725
1050 sqft
This roomy 4-bedroom house in Claymont Schools offers one-floor living (except laundry in the basement) with ample space inside. Stove, fridge, washer and dryer are included as-is for tenant use. Pets and smoking are not permitted.
Last updated July 25 at 06:09 AM
1 Unit Available
1208 Chestnut St
1208 Chestnut Street, Dover, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
580 sqft
This cozy one bedroom bungalow with a fantastic Dover location is a must see! Almost completely refinished inside, the home features brand new luxury vinyl tile throughout, fresh paint throughout, brand new kitchen cabinets, a fully remodeled
Last updated July 25 at 06:09 AM
1 Unit Available
901 Tremont St
901 Tremont Street, Dover, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1144 sqft
Beautiful completely remodeled 2BR, 2 full bath ranch home. Located in a great and desirable location on a corner lot. Beautifully landscaped, trek deck and 2 car attached garage. Laundry on the 1st floor, lots of storage and space
Last updated July 25 at 06:09 AM
1 Unit Available
407 North Dawson St
407 North Dawson Street, Uhrichsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
460 sqft
Be the first person ever to live in this gorgeous ranch style 1 bedroom duplex with all of the bells & whistles! Fridge, stove, microwave, washer and dryer are brand new and furnished.
Last updated July 25 at 06:09 AM
1 Unit Available
736 4th St Southeast
736 4th St SE, New Philadelphia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
This newer construction duplex for rent was completed in October of 2018. The one-floor living design features main floor laundry hookups, an attached 1-car garage, all kitchen appliances and a full basement with tons of potential.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
150 Moore Ave Northwest
150 Moore Avenue Northwest, New Philadelphia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1122 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 story home. Detached garage. Full basement with laundry hook-ups. Agent owned. No pets, no smoking. $26 application fee per adult for credit and background check. $750 per month with $750 deposit due at lease signing.
Results within 5 miles of Tuscarawas County
Last updated July 25 at 06:09 AM
1 Unit Available
7135 Crane Rd Southwest
7135 Crane Road Southwest, Carroll County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
This secluded log cabin in the woods offers you a chance to have vacation living all year long! Being offered for rent fully furnished, this charming cabin offers total privacy and requires a 4-wheel drive vehicle to access during winter weather.
Results within 10 miles of Tuscarawas County
Verified
Last updated July 25 at 06:37 AM
9 Units Available
Hercules
1000 Market Ave S, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1327 sqft
Great location in downtown close to shops, dining, and entertainment. New luxury development with gourmet kitchens, spacious layouts and lots of light. Community has a coffee bar and WiFi lounge.
Last updated July 24 at 09:16 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Massillon
450 South Ave SE
450 South Avenue Southeast, Massillon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1238 sqft
450 SOUTH Ave SE Massillon, OH 44646 is a 2/1.5 and jis just shy of 1300 sq ft. - 450 SOUTH Ave SE Massillon, OH 44646 is a 2/1.5 and jis just shy of 1300 sq ft. Built in 1896.
Last updated May 4 at 09:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest
1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest, Canton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
1224 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom duplex which features living room. Dining room with built ins. Kitchen has stove and Fridge., covered carport and full basement with washer and dryer hook up.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Tuscarawas County area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Central Ohio Technical College, Cleveland State University, and The College of Wooster. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Cleveland, Akron, Parma, North Royalton, and Strongsville have apartments for rent.
