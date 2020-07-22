/
new philadelphia
Last updated July 22 2020 at 11:23 PM
7 Apartments for rent in New Philadelphia, OH📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
315 Dawson Ln Northwest
315 Dawson Ln NW, New Philadelphia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Like new ranch home. Open floor plan with laminate flooring. Stainless steel appliances and island in the kitchen. First floor laundry room. First floor master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
736 4th St Southeast
736 4th St SE, New Philadelphia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
This newer construction duplex for rent was completed in October of 2018. The one-floor living design features main floor laundry hookups, an attached 1-car garage, all kitchen appliances and a full basement with tons of potential.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27 PM
150 Moore Ave Northwest
150 Moore Avenue Northwest, New Philadelphia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1122 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 story home. Detached garage. Full basement with laundry hook-ups. Agent owned. No pets, no smoking. $26 application fee per adult for credit and background check. $750 per month with $750 deposit due at lease signing.
Results within 5 miles of New Philadelphia
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
901 Tremont St
901 Tremont Street, Dover, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1144 sqft
Beautiful completely remodeled 2BR, 2 full bath ranch home. Located in a great and desirable location on a corner lot. Beautifully landscaped, trek deck and 2 car attached garage. Laundry on the 1st floor, lots of storage and space
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1208 Chestnut St
1208 Chestnut Street, Dover, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
580 sqft
This cozy one bedroom bungalow with a fantastic Dover location is a must see! Almost completely refinished inside, the home features brand new luxury vinyl tile throughout, fresh paint throughout, brand new kitchen cabinets, a fully remodeled
Results within 10 miles of New Philadelphia
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
407 North Dawson St
407 North Dawson Street, Uhrichsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
460 sqft
Be the first person ever to live in this gorgeous ranch style 1 bedroom duplex with all of the bells & whistles! Fridge, stove, microwave, washer and dryer are brand new and furnished.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
206 West 3rd St
206 West 3rd Street, Uhrichsville, OH
4 Bedrooms
$725
1050 sqft
This roomy 4-bedroom house in Claymont Schools offers one-floor living (except laundry in the basement) with ample space inside. Stove, fridge, washer and dryer are included as-is for tenant use. Pets and smoking are not permitted.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the New Philadelphia area include Kent State University at Kent, The College of Wooster, University of Akron Main Campus, and Malone University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Philadelphia from include Akron, Stow, Cuyahoga Falls, Kent, and Wooster.