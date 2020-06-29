Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar fire pit bbq/grill bike storage internet access key fob access media room parking gym cc payments dog grooming area

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Opened January 2018! Hercules brings legendary living to Canton, Ohio. Formerly the iconic home of Hercules Engine Co., this revitalized downtown landmark seamlessly blends the building's historic significance with the brand-new finishes you expect of luxury apartment living. By preserving the character of the original structure, Hercules has created a community where no two apartments are exactly alike. Exposed brick and towering ceilings pay homage to the community's industrial roots while key fob locking systems and gourmet kitchens with wide, island counters enhance the contemporary appeal. The extravagance extends beyond your door with upscale amenities, including a coffee bar and Wi-Fi lounge, as well as a resident movie theater. Outside your home, the Market Avenue address connects you to the eateries and energy of downtown while direct ...