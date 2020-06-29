All apartments in Canton
Find more places like
Hercules.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Canton, OH
/
Hercules
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM

Hercules

Open Now until 6pm
1000 Market Ave S · (330) 359-1529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Free rent for May move-ins!
Browse Similar Places
Canton
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1000 Market Ave S, Canton, OH 44707

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 228 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit 322 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 239 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1609 sqft

Unit 127 · Avail. now

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2427 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hercules.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
key fob access
media room
parking
gym
cc payments
dog grooming area
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Opened January 2018! Hercules brings legendary living to Canton, Ohio. Formerly the iconic home of Hercules Engine Co., this revitalized downtown landmark seamlessly blends the building's historic significance with the brand-new finishes you expect of luxury apartment living. By preserving the character of the original structure, Hercules has created a community where no two apartments are exactly alike. Exposed brick and towering ceilings pay homage to the community's industrial roots while key fob locking systems and gourmet kitchens with wide, island counters enhance the contemporary appeal. The extravagance extends beyond your door with upscale amenities, including a coffee bar and Wi-Fi lounge, as well as a resident movie theater. Outside your home, the Market Avenue address connects you to the eateries and energy of downtown while direct ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hercules have any available units?
Hercules has 10 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hercules have?
Some of Hercules's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hercules currently offering any rent specials?
Hercules is offering the following rent specials: Free rent for May move-ins!
Is Hercules pet-friendly?
Yes, Hercules is pet friendly.
Does Hercules offer parking?
Yes, Hercules offers parking.
Does Hercules have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hercules offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hercules have a pool?
No, Hercules does not have a pool.
Does Hercules have accessible units?
No, Hercules does not have accessible units.
Does Hercules have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hercules has units with dishwashers.
Does Hercules have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hercules has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Canton 2 BedroomsCanton Apartments with BalconyCanton Apartments with ParkingCanton Dog Friendly ApartmentsCanton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OHWadsworth, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHNiles, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OHAurora, OHMacedonia, OHLouisville, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Malone UniversityKent State University at KentCase Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State UniversityJohn Carroll University