6437 Woodbury Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy one floor living in this completely remodeled luxury ranch. The house is located in one of the best neighborhoods in Solon with the best school district in the US. Within 1 mile to schools, large backyard with nice size patio, an extra large basement, two car attached garage and a sun room.

The house has been renovated top down. You will enjoy a brand new kitchen with all new cabinets, high end quartz counter tops and appliances, completely remodeled bathrooms, brand new tile flooring in kitchen and bath, new furnace, and new paint throughout the house.