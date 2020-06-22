All apartments in Solon
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

6437 Woodbury Dr

6437 Woodbury Drive · (216) 312-3177
Location

6437 Woodbury Drive, Solon, OH 44139
Huntington

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,820

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1688 sqft

Amenities

Enjoy one floor living in this completely remodeled luxury ranch. The house is located in one of the best neighborhoods in Solon with the best school district in the US. Within 1 mile to schools, large backyard with nice size patio, an extra large basement, two car attached garage and a sun room.
The house has been renovated top down. You will enjoy a brand new kitchen with all new cabinets, high end quartz counter tops and appliances, completely remodeled bathrooms, brand new tile flooring in kitchen and bath, new furnace, and new paint throughout the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6437 Woodbury Dr have any available units?
6437 Woodbury Dr has a unit available for $1,820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6437 Woodbury Dr have?
Some of 6437 Woodbury Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6437 Woodbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6437 Woodbury Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6437 Woodbury Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6437 Woodbury Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solon.
Does 6437 Woodbury Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6437 Woodbury Dr does offer parking.
Does 6437 Woodbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6437 Woodbury Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6437 Woodbury Dr have a pool?
No, 6437 Woodbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6437 Woodbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 6437 Woodbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6437 Woodbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6437 Woodbury Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6437 Woodbury Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6437 Woodbury Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
