in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Rent or Rent to Own w/ Low Downpayment - Property Id: 295209



Beautifully updated single-family home near Van Aken and minuets from downtown Shaker Heights; boasting a large front porch overlooking a quiet street with large trees and elegant landscaping. A two-story back deck off the kitchen and master bed room overlook the lush back yard. This home has three large bed rooms and one smaller bedroom that could be an office or children's room. This property is currently being finished and is available for rent or owner financing in July. If you are looking for a unique way to live in Shaker Heights and want to own your own home, this maybe your opportunity. This is available to rent or rent to own with low downpayment and low credit understanding.

