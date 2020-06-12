/
3 bedroom apartments
58 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rocky River, OH
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
21530 Lake Rd
21530 Lake Road, Rocky River, OH
Open Sun 2-4! If you are seeking the best neighborhood in Rocky River for a one year lease or possibly less, consider 21530 Lake Road.
Results within 1 mile of Rocky River
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1597 Lauderdale Avenue
1597 Lauderdale Avenue, Lakewood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1486 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This Lakewood home comes with its own spacious front porch.
Results within 5 miles of Rocky River
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Crocker Park
5 Units Available
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes
27652 Westchester Pkwy, Westlake, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1200 sqft
Enjoy the feeling of a single-family home with all the amenities of a luxury apartment. Located in an upscale suburb of Cleveland, these townhomes boast in-unit laundry, private garages and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cudell
1 Unit Available
3139 West Blvd A
3139 West Boulevard, Cleveland, OH
West Blvd left unit - Property Id: 210853 Spacious, beautifully restored home on historic West Boulevard. newly renovated kitchen with a large dining and living room. Four large bedrooms and one bath. Third floor is a large, open bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Boulevard
1 Unit Available
10608 Dale Avenue
10608 Dale Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Single Family Home! Natural wood flooring! - This 3 bedrooms one bath single-family house is perfect for anyone trying to grow a family and settle down. Spacious rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
18104 Fairville Ave
18104 Fairville Avenue, Cleveland, OH
18104 Fairville Ave., Cleveland - Beautifully rehabbed 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch with French doors opening out to spacious backyard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5828812)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
945 DOVER CENTER RD
945 Dover Center Road, Westlake, OH
945 DOVER CENTER RD Available 08/15/20 4BDRM HOUSE FOR RENT - 4BDRM HOUSE FORE RENT. 2 1/2 BATH.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Puritas - Longmead
1 Unit Available
4723 West 125th St
4723 West 125th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
Super Clean & Roomy 3 Bedroom all Brick Townhouse with freshly painted Interior, New Carpeting in Spacious Living Room. New Laminate Flooring in Dining Room. Kitchen has New Laminate, updated Counters, solid Wood Cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Bay Village
1 Unit Available
27854 Knickerbocker Rd
27854 Knickerbocker Road, Bay Village, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1242 sqft
Absolutely Stunning Bay Village Rental Opportunity! Come and Enjoy this completely renovated home with Newer Kitchen! You'll love the Newer Cabinets, Granite Counter-Tops! Newer Bathrooms too. Grrrreat Appliances...
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Kamm's Corners
1 Unit Available
16204 Laverne Ave
16204 Laverne Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1357 sqft
Spacious and Immaculate. Glossy hardwood floors, central air, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a finished basement. Fully fenced in yard with a garage converted into an outdoor patio, porch and workshop.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
26650 Detroit Rd
26650 Detroit Road, Westlake, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Sparkling Cape Cod In Like BRAND NEW Condition …. About $70,000 In Recent Improvements …. Wide Open Fashionable Floor Plan …. Brand New HVAC System …. Brand New Kitchen With Granite Tops …. Brand New Appliances, Including Clothes Washer And Dryer ….
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
3571 West 123rd St
3571 West 123rd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
A great opportunity, with close access to I-71 and I-90. Beautifully remodeled, single family, colonial-style home. This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, is freshly painted, with new appliances, carpet and window coverings.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1678 Elbur Ave
1678 Elbur Avenue, Lakewood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Come see this beautiful & freshly painted 3 Bedroom Colonial with hardwood floors. A spacious Dining Room with built-ins and nice Living Room area with a fireplace. The finished Attic could be converted to an additional (4th) Bedroom or Office.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
1370 West 111th Street
1370 West 111th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! WE DO NOT POST OUR ADS ON CRAIGSLIST! NEVER WIRE FUNDS TO AN UNKNOWN PERSON! IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT A PROPERTY, PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY AT 888-396-1194 You don't want to miss this fully rehabbed unit in
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
18034 Fairville Avenue
18034 Fairville Avenue, Cleveland, OH
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
4176 West 143rd Street
4176 West 143rd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
784 sqft
Prime Location: Newly Updated, naturally well-lit 3 bedroom, 1 Bathroom house in Cleveland. Garage attached to other garage of the house next door. Close to shopping, dining, highways and walking distance to schools.
Results within 10 miles of Rocky River
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Detroit - Shoreway
9 Units Available
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,291
1757 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
Parma Heights
24 Units Available
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1298 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Warehouse District
48 Units Available
The Bingham
1278 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1655 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated apartments right next to the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors. Handicap-accessible building with concierge and doorman. 24-hour gym. Allows dogs and cats.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:12pm
Parma
48 Units Available
Midtown Towers
5676 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1060 sqft
Convenient access to I-77 for an easy commute to Cleveland. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with self-cleaning ovens, dishwashers and full-size refrigerators. Select apartments boast large balconies. On-site party room, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
Gateway District
16 Units Available
The Osborn
1001 Huron Road East, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1623 sqft
Welcome to Huron Square & The Osborn Apartments.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Parma Heights
9 Units Available
North Church Towers
9235 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1082 sqft
Just 15 minutes from downtown Cleveland and a short walk from Independence Blvd. Public transportation hub nearby. Spacious apartments with a modern kitchen and expansive windows. Community includes a pool, gym, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Parma Heights
7 Units Available
Executive Towers & Gardens
9404 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,107
745 sqft
The possibility of affordable, convenient and luxurious mid-rise living is now a reality.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:58pm
22 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
900 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
