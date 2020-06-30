2269 Hughey Square Drive

Amenities

Nice townhome with updates. new paint and flooring throughout. First floor has all laminate floors throughout living room and dining room. Has a 1/2 bath, galley kitchen with open bartop eating area, all ss appliances and oak cabinets. Upstairs is 2 large bedrooms with 2 closets each, and full bath. Basement has 1 finished room, and 1 unfinished area for laundry and storage. Also includes mini blinds, central A/C, and rear patio. reynoldsburg schools. Rents for 900 per month and 900 deposit due at lease signing for 1-2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. Call or email to set up showings. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

