Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Redwood Blacklick

1101 Pin Oak Lane · (918) 417-1031
Location

1101 Pin Oak Lane, Reynoldsburg, OH 43004
East Broad

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Rosewood- 2 Bed, 2 Bath, Den, 2-Car Garage-1

$1,419

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Driftwood- 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1-Car Garage-1

$1,454

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Birchwood- 2 Bed, 2 Bath, Den, 2-Car Garage-1

$1,529

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Blacklick.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
dog park
internet access
Redwood® Blacklick is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per home
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per home
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached Garage w/ Driveway: Included in lease. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Blacklick have any available units?
Redwood Blacklick offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,419. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Blacklick have?
Some of Redwood Blacklick's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Blacklick currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Blacklick is offering the following rent specials: Get $500 off at move-in!*
Is Redwood Blacklick pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Blacklick is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Blacklick offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Blacklick offers parking.
Does Redwood Blacklick have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Blacklick does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Blacklick have a pool?
No, Redwood Blacklick does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Blacklick have accessible units?
No, Redwood Blacklick does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Blacklick have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Blacklick has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Blacklick have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Blacklick has units with air conditioning.
