Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly e-payments online portal package receiving

Combining warm rustic charm with modern convenience in an absolutely stunning location, Muirwood Village is the perfect place to call home. Our thoughtfully designed apartments in Reynoldsburg feature spacious layouts with impressive vaulted ceilings that amplify the natural light and give your home that wide-open feel. From elegant touches like wood flooring, track lighting, and sleek modern kitchens, to added perks like in-unit washers and dryers, garage parking, and so much more, youll find style and convenience everywhere you look when you make Muirwood Village your new home.



Situated in a beautiful residential neighborhood near retail centers in Pickerington and Canal Winchester, our Reynoldsburg apartments offer premium access to an excellent selection of shopping and dining destinations. And with our desirable location near major roadways and just a short drive from the heart of Columbus, Muirwood Village puts you exactly where you want to be.



Want to bring your furry friends? A generous pet-policy makes Muirwood Village the ideal community for every member of your family!