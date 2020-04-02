All apartments in Reynoldsburg
Muirwood Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

Muirwood Village

Open Now until 6pm
3251 Haddington Dr · (614) 877-6337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Independence Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12.6755 · Avail. Sep 2

$758

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 21.6688 · Avail. Sep 17

$769

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 12.6753 · Avail. Jul 23

$822

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14.6717 · Avail. Aug 13

$878

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 02.3193 · Avail. Aug 12

$878

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 16.6685 · Avail. Aug 4

$878

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Muirwood Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Combining warm rustic charm with modern convenience in an absolutely stunning location, Muirwood Village is the perfect place to call home. Our thoughtfully designed apartments in Reynoldsburg feature spacious layouts with impressive vaulted ceilings that amplify the natural light and give your home that wide-open feel. From elegant touches like wood flooring, track lighting, and sleek modern kitchens, to added perks like in-unit washers and dryers, garage parking, and so much more, youll find style and convenience everywhere you look when you make Muirwood Village your new home. \n\nSituated in a beautiful residential neighborhood near retail centers in Pickerington and Canal Winchester, our Reynoldsburg apartments offer premium access to an excellent selection of shopping and dining destinations. And with our desirable location near major roadways and just a short drive from the heart of Columbus, Muirwood Village puts you exactly where you want to be.\n\nWant to bring your furry friends? A generous pet-policy makes Muirwood Village the ideal community for every member of your family!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 Per applicant
Deposit: Refundable Options: $400-$800 Nonrefundable Options: $200-400 -Determined by results of application. Applicants choice of refundable or non-refundable deposit.
Move-in Fees: $ admin fee per unit at time of applying.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: No weight restrictions- Some breed restrictions apply. Contact office for full list.
Parking Details: One assigned garage included with most units. Parking lots are not assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Muirwood Village have any available units?
Muirwood Village has 15 units available starting at $758 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Muirwood Village have?
Some of Muirwood Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Muirwood Village currently offering any rent specials?
Muirwood Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Muirwood Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Muirwood Village is pet friendly.
Does Muirwood Village offer parking?
Yes, Muirwood Village offers parking.
Does Muirwood Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Muirwood Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Muirwood Village have a pool?
No, Muirwood Village does not have a pool.
Does Muirwood Village have accessible units?
Yes, Muirwood Village has accessible units.
Does Muirwood Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Muirwood Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Muirwood Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Muirwood Village has units with air conditioning.
