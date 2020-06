Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath rental is available for immediate move in! Features large bedrooms with spacious closets, updated/modern bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout. All appliances are included! Home is managed by Keller Williams Citywide Property Management, interested applicants should fill out an application at www.neohiorents.com. No section 8 or voucher housing is accepted, no smoking. Pets will be accepted on a case by case basis.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.