/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:35 PM
10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Medina, OH
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Medina
4980 Green Ash Trail, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1327 sqft
Blackberry Trails by Redwood is one of Montville Township's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Medina
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Aspen Lake
4502 Grand Lake Dr, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$980
1025 sqft
Amenities for active residents include an outdoor pool with sundeck, pond, fitness center and playground. Cable-ready units with private entries, washers/dryers and separate dining rooms. Minutes to downtown Cleveland.
Results within 10 miles of Medina
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
14 Units Available
Hunters Hollow
16323 Chatman Dr, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1200 sqft
Close to I-71, I-80, and I-480 in Strongsville, with easy access to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and all of downtown Cleveland. Family-friendly community with a heated outdoor pool and playground. Apartments with oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
10 Units Available
Redwood Valley City
1254 A Marks Road, Valley City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1332 sqft
Conveniently located just north of Medina and near Mill Stream Run Reservation. Smoke-free modern units with private garages and many interior upgrades. Two full bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brunswick
1254 Marks Rd, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1206 sqft
Plum Creek by Redwood is one of Brunswick Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in select units and a private attached two-car garage.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
8 Units Available
Redwood Wadsworth
276 Acacia Ln, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1329 sqft
Newer residential community right across the street from Super Walmart in Wadsworth. Features include full appliances, air conditioning, in-unit laundry facilities and spacious walk-in closets. Pet--friendly.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Parkwood Village Apartments
3710 Edgebrooke Dr, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1090 sqft
Located conveniently between Akron and Cleveland just off I-71 and the Ohio Turnpike. Units with private entries, open kitchens, entry closets, separate showers and window coverings.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Great Oaks
1 Unit Available
1371 High St., #112
1371 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1033 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom Townhome style apartment.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Great Oaks
1 Unit Available
1353 High St., #114
1353 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1077 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom Townhouse style apartment.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Great Oaks
1 Unit Available
1297 High St., #204
1297 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
1010 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer an elegant, relaxing, spacious 2-bedroom garden style apartment. This garden style apartment features an open floor plan and single floor style living.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OHMansfield, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OH