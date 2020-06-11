All apartments in Maple Heights
Find more places like 18820 Raymond St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Heights, OH
/
18820 Raymond St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:27 PM

18820 Raymond St

18820 Raymond Street · (216) 456-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Maple Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

18820 Raymond Street, Maple Heights, OH 44137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
18820 Raymond St., Maple Hts - 3 bed 1.5 bathroom single family home!

Home is not available for immediate occupancy. We need 21-45 days for city rental compliance & occupancy certificate.

$985 rent / $985 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

Do not miss out on this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom home! Large formal living & dining room with lots of natural light! Kitchen has small eat in area, resident to provide their own stove/fridge for the property. We can provide stove/fridge for resident for a $80/month appliance fee. Home has a full bathroom on the main living floor and 1/2 bathroom (toilet/sink) in the basement!

Large 2 car detached garage, unfinished basement has washer/dryer hook ups, and additional storage space. Resident is responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, gas & electric is handles lawn care and snow removal. Serious inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18820 Raymond St have any available units?
18820 Raymond St has a unit available for $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18820 Raymond St have?
Some of 18820 Raymond St's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18820 Raymond St currently offering any rent specials?
18820 Raymond St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18820 Raymond St pet-friendly?
No, 18820 Raymond St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Heights.
Does 18820 Raymond St offer parking?
Yes, 18820 Raymond St does offer parking.
Does 18820 Raymond St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18820 Raymond St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18820 Raymond St have a pool?
No, 18820 Raymond St does not have a pool.
Does 18820 Raymond St have accessible units?
No, 18820 Raymond St does not have accessible units.
Does 18820 Raymond St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18820 Raymond St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18820 Raymond St have units with air conditioning?
No, 18820 Raymond St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18820 Raymond St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Maple Heights 2 BedroomsMaple Heights Apartments with Balcony
Maple Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMaple Heights Apartments with Parking
Maple Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OH
Westlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHLyndhurst, OHWilloughby, OH
Warren, OHNorth Canton, OHBedford, OHSouth Euclid, OHChagrin Falls, OHWarrensville Heights, OHTwinsburg, OHGarfield Heights, OHMoreland Hills, OHFairlawn, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityNotre Dame College
The College of Wooster
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity