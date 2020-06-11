Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

18820 Raymond St., Maple Hts - 3 bed 1.5 bathroom single family home!



Home is not available for immediate occupancy. We need 21-45 days for city rental compliance & occupancy certificate.



$985 rent / $985 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



Do not miss out on this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom home! Large formal living & dining room with lots of natural light! Kitchen has small eat in area, resident to provide their own stove/fridge for the property. We can provide stove/fridge for resident for a $80/month appliance fee. Home has a full bathroom on the main living floor and 1/2 bathroom (toilet/sink) in the basement!



Large 2 car detached garage, unfinished basement has washer/dryer hook ups, and additional storage space. Resident is responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, gas & electric is handles lawn care and snow removal. Serious inquiries only.