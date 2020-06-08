All apartments in Licking County
Licking County, OH
25 Purple Finch Loop
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25 Purple Finch Loop

25 Purple Finch Loop SW · No Longer Available
Location

25 Purple Finch Loop SW, Licking County, OH 43062

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
A great house in the M/I Cameron Chase neighborhood that is perfect for young families with a great, peaceful location in Pataskala, but also close to I-70 and Reynoldsburg. Four full bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceiling in the master, plus a vaulted great room with gas fireplace. Two full baths upstairs plus a 1/2 bath downstairs. Kitchen has beautiful bay window around the breakfast area. There is also a 2 car attached garage and 1/2 basement unfinished. Flooring was replaced 2 years ago. Looking for a responsible family to lease to. NOTE: I am waiting on current occupant to vacate to get more up to date interior pics.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/25157

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4699756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Purple Finch Loop have any available units?
25 Purple Finch Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Licking County, OH.
What amenities does 25 Purple Finch Loop have?
Some of 25 Purple Finch Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Purple Finch Loop currently offering any rent specials?
25 Purple Finch Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Purple Finch Loop pet-friendly?
No, 25 Purple Finch Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Licking County.
Does 25 Purple Finch Loop offer parking?
Yes, 25 Purple Finch Loop offers parking.
Does 25 Purple Finch Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Purple Finch Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Purple Finch Loop have a pool?
No, 25 Purple Finch Loop does not have a pool.
Does 25 Purple Finch Loop have accessible units?
No, 25 Purple Finch Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Purple Finch Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Purple Finch Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Purple Finch Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Purple Finch Loop has units with air conditioning.
