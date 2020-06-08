25 Purple Finch Loop

Amenities
A great house in the M/I Cameron Chase neighborhood that is perfect for young families with a great, peaceful location in Pataskala, but also close to I-70 and Reynoldsburg. Four full bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceiling in the master, plus a vaulted great room with gas fireplace. Two full baths upstairs plus a 1/2 bath downstairs. Kitchen has beautiful bay window around the breakfast area. There is also a 2 car attached garage and 1/2 basement unfinished. Flooring was replaced 2 years ago. Looking for a responsible family to lease to. NOTE: I am waiting on current occupant to vacate to get more up to date interior pics.
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/25157
No Pets Allowed
