Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Redwood Newark

235 Redwood Dr · (833) 207-7039
Rent Special
Get waived fees & $99 security deposit!*

Location

235 Redwood Dr, Newark, OH 43055

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Fernwood-1

$1,324

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Driftwood-1

$1,324

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Rosewood-1

$1,524

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Newark.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
Redwood Newark is one of Granville's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke-free and pets are always welcome. Enjoy the advantages of single-story living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at Redwood Newark, you'll be thrilled to call us home.--Brand New Phase- Tour today to hear of our Fabulous Specials! *Select apartment homes--We are available for leasing 24/7!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding Fee, $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per apartment
limit: 3
rent: $30/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Newark have any available units?
Redwood Newark offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,324. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Newark have?
Some of Redwood Newark's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Newark currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Newark is offering the following rent specials: Get waived fees & $99 security deposit!*
Is Redwood Newark pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Newark is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Newark offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Newark offers parking.
Does Redwood Newark have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Newark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Newark have a pool?
No, Redwood Newark does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Newark have accessible units?
No, Redwood Newark does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Newark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Newark has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Newark have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Newark has units with air conditioning.
