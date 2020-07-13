Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance guest parking

Redwood Newark is one of Granville's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke-free and pets are always welcome. Enjoy the advantages of single-story living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at Redwood Newark, you'll be thrilled to call us home.--Brand New Phase- Tour today to hear of our Fabulous Specials! *Select apartment homes--We are available for leasing 24/7!