All apartments in Johnstown
Find more places like Redwood Johnstown.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnstown, OH
/
Redwood Johnstown
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

Redwood Johnstown

211 Redwood Dr · (833) 209-5585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get $500 off your first full month!*
Browse Similar Places
Johnstown
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

211 Redwood Dr, Johnstown, OH 43031
Downtown Johnstown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Fernwood-1

$1,354

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,416

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Johnstown.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
Redwood Johnstown is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy being surrounded by trees on one side and a golf course on the other, with all the amenities of the Johnstown community just a stone's throw away. Plus, you can get to the hustle and bustle of Columbus in less than 30 minutes. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $50
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee, $250 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per apartment
limit: 3
rent: $30/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Johnstown have any available units?
Redwood Johnstown offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,354. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Johnstown have?
Some of Redwood Johnstown's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Johnstown currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Johnstown is offering the following rent specials: Get $500 off your first full month!*
Is Redwood Johnstown pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Johnstown is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Johnstown offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Johnstown offers parking.
Does Redwood Johnstown have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Johnstown does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Johnstown have a pool?
No, Redwood Johnstown does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Johnstown have accessible units?
No, Redwood Johnstown does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Johnstown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Johnstown has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Johnstown have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Johnstown has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Redwood Johnstown?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Johnstown 2 BedroomsJohnstown Apartments with Balcony
Johnstown Apartments with ParkingJohnstown Dog Friendly Apartments
Johnstown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OH
Grove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OH
Worthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity