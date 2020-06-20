2139 Bunts Road

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel key fob access

IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!



This beautiful duplex home in Lakewood boasts 2 bedrooms and 1 bath that is fully renovated. Freshly painted all throughout and the kitchen is completely upgraded with new cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Off-street parking is available.



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/2139Bunts1Viewing2020



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.