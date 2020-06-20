All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:00 PM

2139 Bunts Road

2139 Bunts Road · (216) 600-0129
Location

2139 Bunts Road, Lakewood, OH 44107
Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
key fob access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

This beautiful duplex home in Lakewood boasts 2 bedrooms and 1 bath that is fully renovated. Freshly painted all throughout and the kitchen is completely upgraded with new cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Off-street parking is available.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/2139Bunts1Viewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 Bunts Road have any available units?
2139 Bunts Road has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2139 Bunts Road have?
Some of 2139 Bunts Road's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2139 Bunts Road currently offering any rent specials?
2139 Bunts Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 Bunts Road pet-friendly?
No, 2139 Bunts Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 2139 Bunts Road offer parking?
Yes, 2139 Bunts Road does offer parking.
Does 2139 Bunts Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2139 Bunts Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 Bunts Road have a pool?
No, 2139 Bunts Road does not have a pool.
Does 2139 Bunts Road have accessible units?
No, 2139 Bunts Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 Bunts Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2139 Bunts Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2139 Bunts Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2139 Bunts Road does not have units with air conditioning.
