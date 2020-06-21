All apartments in Lakewood
1631 Lakewood Ave A (Downstairs)

1631 Lakewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1631 Lakewood Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107
Rockport Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Charming Lakewood 2Bd/1B; Outdoor Living Space - Property Id: 296945

**OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 6/13 FROM 1:00- 2:30PM** CONTACT JANE ELLEN AT janee311@gmail.com**

Come see this charming Lakewood home, located conveniently near grocery stores, Barroco, Hola Tacos, Madison Park, and minutes and minutes from major highways. This 1400 sq.ft. 2 bed - 1 bath unit features brand new floors, a cozy outdoor living space, ample parking space, and a brand new washer / dryer set. The property also offers plentiful storage space . Pets are welcome at an additional charge.

Tenants are responsible for all utility payments, lawn maintenance, and snow removal. The owners are in the process of sub-metering the water and will continue to pay for several months of water/sewer bills until this is completed. Discounts available for longer lease terms.

All applicants must submit to a background /credit check, Please reach out to Jane at janee311@gmail.com to apply.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296945
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

