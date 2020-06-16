1438 Coutant Ave A (Front)

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit A (Front) Available 07/01/20 Charming 2bd/1b - Great Lakewood Side by Side - Property Id: 126251



*WE WILL BE HOSTING AN OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY 6/20 FROM 1:00-2:30 PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.com IF YOU'RE INTERESTED IN VIEWING PROPERTY* Come see this charming, fully remodeled Lakewood 2-story side-by-side, conveniently located near highways, Luck's Market, Starbucks, and Chipotle. This 1200 sq.ft unit features 2 beds - 1 bath, enclosed porch, remodeled kitchen and bathroom, newer appliances (refrigerator, washer, dryer, range), walk-in closets, carpeted bedrooms, and was completely remodeled in 2018. Tenants are responsible for all sub-metered utility payments. Tenants responsible for lawn-mowing and snow removal. Dogs are welcome with an additional charge, cats not accepted. All applicants must submit to a background /credit check.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126251

Property Id 126251



(RLNE5843240)