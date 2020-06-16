All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1438 Coutant Ave A (Front).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, OH
/
1438 Coutant Ave A (Front)
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1438 Coutant Ave A (Front)

1438 Coutant Avenue · (614) 561-5462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
The Edge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $800
See all

Location

1438 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107
The Edge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A (Front) · Avail. Jul 1

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit A (Front) Available 07/01/20 Charming 2bd/1b - Great Lakewood Side by Side - Property Id: 126251

*WE WILL BE HOSTING AN OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY 6/20 FROM 1:00-2:30 PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.com IF YOU'RE INTERESTED IN VIEWING PROPERTY* Come see this charming, fully remodeled Lakewood 2-story side-by-side, conveniently located near highways, Luck's Market, Starbucks, and Chipotle. This 1200 sq.ft unit features 2 beds - 1 bath, enclosed porch, remodeled kitchen and bathroom, newer appliances (refrigerator, washer, dryer, range), walk-in closets, carpeted bedrooms, and was completely remodeled in 2018. Tenants are responsible for all sub-metered utility payments. Tenants responsible for lawn-mowing and snow removal. Dogs are welcome with an additional charge, cats not accepted. All applicants must submit to a background /credit check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126251
Property Id 126251

(RLNE5843240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Coutant Ave A (Front) have any available units?
1438 Coutant Ave A (Front) has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1438 Coutant Ave A (Front) have?
Some of 1438 Coutant Ave A (Front)'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 Coutant Ave A (Front) currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Coutant Ave A (Front) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Coutant Ave A (Front) pet-friendly?
Yes, 1438 Coutant Ave A (Front) is pet friendly.
Does 1438 Coutant Ave A (Front) offer parking?
No, 1438 Coutant Ave A (Front) does not offer parking.
Does 1438 Coutant Ave A (Front) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1438 Coutant Ave A (Front) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Coutant Ave A (Front) have a pool?
No, 1438 Coutant Ave A (Front) does not have a pool.
Does 1438 Coutant Ave A (Front) have accessible units?
No, 1438 Coutant Ave A (Front) does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Coutant Ave A (Front) have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 Coutant Ave A (Front) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1438 Coutant Ave A (Front) have units with air conditioning?
No, 1438 Coutant Ave A (Front) does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1438 Coutant Ave A (Front)?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Shore Manor
12053 Lake Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107
Colonial Club
1446 Coutant Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107
Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd
Lakewood, OH 44107
Elana Manor
14530 Madison Ave
Lakewood, OH 44107

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments under $700Lakewood Apartments under $800
Lakewood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OH
Euclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Edge

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity