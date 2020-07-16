All apartments in Huron County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

3623 New State Rd

3623 New State Road South · No Longer Available
Location

3623 New State Road South, Huron County, OH 44890

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a 3 bedroom 2 story home with 1 1/2 baths. The rent is $799.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Does NOT accept Metro Housing. Tenant is responsible to pay for propane, electric, and trash pick up. Has well water. Only a dishwasher is furnished. Laundry hook-ups are on the first floor. Will allow a dog or a cat with EXCELLENT REFERENCES ONLY. Has a garage, tenant is responsible to mow the lawn. If you are interested, please contact our office at 419-281-3446. Also, please view our website at bauerrealty.com for more of our listings.

(RLNE5798953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

