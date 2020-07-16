3623 New State Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a 3 bedroom 2 story home with 1 1/2 baths. The rent is $799.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Does NOT accept Metro Housing. Tenant is responsible to pay for propane, electric, and trash pick up. Has well water. Only a dishwasher is furnished. Laundry hook-ups are on the first floor. Will allow a dog or a cat with EXCELLENT REFERENCES ONLY. Has a garage, tenant is responsible to mow the lawn. If you are interested, please contact our office at 419-281-3446. Also, please view our website at bauerrealty.com for more of our listings.



(RLNE5798953)