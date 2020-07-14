All apartments in Norwalk
Find more places like Redwood Norwalk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norwalk, OH
/
Redwood Norwalk
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Redwood Norwalk

230 Stower Ln · (833) 293-0495
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

230 Stower Ln, Norwalk, OH 44857

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Fernwood-1

$995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Hazelwood-1

$1,074

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,261

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Norwalk.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Redwood™ Norwalk is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy living tucked away, surrounded by well-manicured green spaces with all the amenities of Norwalk just a stone’s throw away. Plus, you can get to the hustle and bustle of Toledo or Cleveland in just an hour. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: Pet Rent is per home, not per pet. No aggressive breeds. See property for full list.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Norwalk have any available units?
Redwood Norwalk offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $995. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Norwalk have?
Some of Redwood Norwalk's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Norwalk currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Norwalk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood Norwalk pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Norwalk is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Norwalk offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Norwalk offers parking.
Does Redwood Norwalk have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Norwalk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Norwalk have a pool?
No, Redwood Norwalk does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Norwalk have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Norwalk has accessible units.
Does Redwood Norwalk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Norwalk has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Norwalk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Norwalk has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Redwood Norwalk?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHStrongsville, OHBrunswick, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHWooster, OHLorain, OH
Rocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHMansfield, OHAvon Lake, OHAvon, OH
Marion, OHFairview Park, OHOlmsted Falls, OHVermilion, OHSheffield Lake, OHOntario, OHAshland, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
North Central State CollegeOhio State University-Mansfield Campus
The College of Wooster
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity