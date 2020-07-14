Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning furnished hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Redwood™ Norwalk is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy living tucked away, surrounded by well-manicured green spaces with all the amenities of Norwalk just a stone’s throw away. Plus, you can get to the hustle and bustle of Toledo or Cleveland in just an hour. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?