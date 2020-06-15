All apartments in Hamilton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1404 Western Avenue,

1404 Western Avenue · (513) 275-1510
Location

1404 Western Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013
West Hamilton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1404 Western Avenue, · Avail. Jun 29

$845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1404 Western Avenue, Available 06/29/20 1404 Western Ave 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come stop by our 2BR/1BA cape cod home located on the West Side of Hamilton. This home features a front porch, hardwood and tile flooring, updated eat in kitchen with dishwasher, disposal and range hood, updated bathroom, full unfinished basement and w/d hook-up. Outside you will find a 1 car detached garage and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Visit us at BBRents.com for more!
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Section 8 Accepted**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE4334409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Western Avenue, have any available units?
1404 Western Avenue, has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hamilton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hamilton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Western Avenue, have?
Some of 1404 Western Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Western Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Western Avenue, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Western Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Western Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Western Avenue, offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Western Avenue, does offer parking.
Does 1404 Western Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Western Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Western Avenue, have a pool?
No, 1404 Western Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Western Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 1404 Western Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Western Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Western Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
