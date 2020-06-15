Amenities
1404 Western Avenue, Available 06/29/20 1404 Western Ave 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come stop by our 2BR/1BA cape cod home located on the West Side of Hamilton. This home features a front porch, hardwood and tile flooring, updated eat in kitchen with dishwasher, disposal and range hood, updated bathroom, full unfinished basement and w/d hook-up. Outside you will find a 1 car detached garage and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Visit us at BBRents.com for more!
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Section 8 Accepted**
**Deposit Pending**
(RLNE4334409)