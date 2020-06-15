Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

1404 Western Avenue, Available 06/29/20 1404 Western Ave 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come stop by our 2BR/1BA cape cod home located on the West Side of Hamilton. This home features a front porch, hardwood and tile flooring, updated eat in kitchen with dishwasher, disposal and range hood, updated bathroom, full unfinished basement and w/d hook-up. Outside you will find a 1 car detached garage and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Visit us at BBRents.com for more!

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**Section 8 Accepted**

**Deposit Pending**



