4491 Foley Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking air conditioning extra storage some paid utils

Peaceful & charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Home boasts bright, sunny rooms adorned with original natural woodwork and hardwood floors.



Tenants will share access to a spacious basement with extra storage and a washer & dryer, and a large, plush backyard.



The house is conveniently located just a few minutes' drive to schools and shopping, and 15 minutes away from Over the Rhine.



Please note: Small pets only. Additional security deposit will be required for pets.



No Section 8.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4491-foley-rd-cincinnati-oh-45238-usa-unit-upper/a459e8f2-1271-4c83-8284-585e0c3de622



(RLNE5525447)