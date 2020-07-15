4491 Foley Road

Amenities
Peaceful & charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Home boasts bright, sunny rooms adorned with original natural woodwork and hardwood floors.
Tenants will share access to a spacious basement with extra storage and a washer & dryer, and a large, plush backyard.
The house is conveniently located just a few minutes' drive to schools and shopping, and 15 minutes away from Over the Rhine.
Please note: Small pets only. Additional security deposit will be required for pets.
No Section 8.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4491-foley-rd-cincinnati-oh-45238-usa-unit-upper/a459e8f2-1271-4c83-8284-585e0c3de622
(RLNE5525447)