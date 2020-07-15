All apartments in Hamilton County
4491 Foley Road

4491 Foley Road · (513) 917-9291
Location

4491 Foley Road, Hamilton County, OH 45238

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Upper · Avail. now

$675

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Peaceful & charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Home boasts bright, sunny rooms adorned with original natural woodwork and hardwood floors.

Tenants will share access to a spacious basement with extra storage and a washer & dryer, and a large, plush backyard.

The house is conveniently located just a few minutes' drive to schools and shopping, and 15 minutes away from Over the Rhine.

Please note: Small pets only. Additional security deposit will be required for pets.

No Section 8.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4491-foley-rd-cincinnati-oh-45238-usa-unit-upper/a459e8f2-1271-4c83-8284-585e0c3de622

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5525447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

