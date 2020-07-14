Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup oven Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind. You will enjoy many luxurious amenities and community features, so you can relax and enjoy the benefits of carefree living at our apartments for rent in Forest Park, OH. Whether you are resting on your private deck in your apartment home or lounging by a community pool, we know you will enjoy your one, two or three bedroom apartment in Forest Park, OH. Our Forest Park apartments for rent are located just minutes away from I-275 and I-75, making your morning commute even more convenient. While staying in one of our Forest Park apartments you will have easy access to local shopping, dining and entertainment, as well as some of the top schools in your area. Your Forest Park apartments are near Fairfield Middle School, Hope Academy and Winton Woods High School, among others. Call our on-site apartment management team today.