All apartments in Forest Park
Find more places like
Kensington Park Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Park, OH
/
Kensington Park Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Kensington Park Apartments

11651 Norbourne Dr · (513) 434-3517
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Forest Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH 45240
Forest Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Brent-1

$764

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Sutton-1

$855

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 831 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Chelsea-1

$945

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Camden-1

$984

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Westminster-1

$1,115

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kensington Park Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind. You will enjoy many luxurious amenities and community features, so you can relax and enjoy the benefits of carefree living at our apartments for rent in Forest Park, OH. Whether you are resting on your private deck in your apartment home or lounging by a community pool, we know you will enjoy your one, two or three bedroom apartment in Forest Park, OH. Our Forest Park apartments for rent are located just minutes away from I-275 and I-75, making your morning commute even more convenient. While staying in one of our Forest Park apartments you will have easy access to local shopping, dining and entertainment, as well as some of the top schools in your area. Your Forest Park apartments are near Fairfield Middle School, Hope Academy and Winton Woods High School, among others. Call our on-site apartment management team today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $250-One Full Month’s Rent
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 ($150 Refundable-$100 Non-Refundable)
fee: $25.00 per Pet
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Breed restrictions may apply.
Parking Details: Carport $25, Garage $75-$85. Other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Kensington Park Apartments have any available units?
Kensington Park Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $764, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $945, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,115. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Kensington Park Apartments have?
Some of Kensington Park Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kensington Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Kensington Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kensington Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Kensington Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Kensington Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Kensington Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Kensington Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kensington Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kensington Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Kensington Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Kensington Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Kensington Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Kensington Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Kensington Park Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Kensington Park Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kensington Park Apartments has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Park 1 BedroomsForest Park 2 BedroomsForest Park 3 BedroomsForest Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsForest Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHBeckett Ridge, OHErlanger, KYSpringboro, OHFort Thomas, KYBurlington, KYDayton, KYForestville, OHLawrenceburg, INElsmere, KYKenwood, OHBellevue, KYCold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYSouth Lebanon, OHSouthgate, KYWoodlawn, OHWilder, KYFour Bridges, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash CollegeUniversity of Dayton