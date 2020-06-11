18485 Amber Trl

Amenities

Light, bright and four years young, this 4 bedroom home is available for rent and for sale. The open floor plan is casually elegant, and the first floor offers plenty of flexspace for whatever your family needs. Wall of windows, open staircase and catwalk allow light to flood each level. Floor to ceiling stone fireplace, wood floors,beautiful moldings, vast expanse of granite--the upgrades are everywhere! The kitchen dining combination is spacious enough for large scale entertaining and cozy enough for family breakfasts before school. The deck flanks the back of the house and overlooks 2.5 private acres. Almost as exciting as the master suite is the huge second floor laundry. But don't miss the wonderful owner's suite with spa like bath and remarkable walk-in closets. 2 spacious bedrooms with jack and jill bath complete the second floor. Dump your sports gear in the spacious mudroom and unload your Costco haul right into your walk-in pantry as you come in through the attached 3 car garage.