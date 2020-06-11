All apartments in Geauga County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:27 PM

18485 Amber Trl

18485 Amber Trail · (216) 544-8769
Location

18485 Amber Trail, Geauga County, OH 44023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3325 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Light, bright and four years young, this 4 bedroom home is available for rent and for sale. The open floor plan is casually elegant, and the first floor offers plenty of flexspace for whatever your family needs. Wall of windows, open staircase and catwalk allow light to flood each level. Floor to ceiling stone fireplace, wood floors,beautiful moldings, vast expanse of granite--the upgrades are everywhere! The kitchen dining combination is spacious enough for large scale entertaining and cozy enough for family breakfasts before school. The deck flanks the back of the house and overlooks 2.5 private acres. Almost as exciting as the master suite is the huge second floor laundry. But don't miss the wonderful owner's suite with spa like bath and remarkable walk-in closets. 2 spacious bedrooms with jack and jill bath complete the second floor. Dump your sports gear in the spacious mudroom and unload your Costco haul right into your walk-in pantry as you come in through the attached 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18485 Amber Trl have any available units?
18485 Amber Trl has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18485 Amber Trl have?
Some of 18485 Amber Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18485 Amber Trl currently offering any rent specials?
18485 Amber Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18485 Amber Trl pet-friendly?
No, 18485 Amber Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Geauga County.
Does 18485 Amber Trl offer parking?
Yes, 18485 Amber Trl offers parking.
Does 18485 Amber Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18485 Amber Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18485 Amber Trl have a pool?
No, 18485 Amber Trl does not have a pool.
Does 18485 Amber Trl have accessible units?
No, 18485 Amber Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 18485 Amber Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18485 Amber Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 18485 Amber Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 18485 Amber Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
