Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access

At Euclid Apartments we offer affordable prices for quality living with not hidden fees. You won't find anything like it around. Our community provides clean and meticulously maintained 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes. They feature access to an indoor playground & fitness center, outdoor playground, basketball court, grilling area, picnic area, on-site laundry facility and on-site 24-hour emergency maintenance. All those amenities...none of the fees! Our homes feature dishwashers, garbage disposals, and air conditioning. The safety of our residents is our top priority. We offer 24-hour courtesy patrol to monitor the property. *Euclid Apartments participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.