81 Apartments for rent in Euclid, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Euclid renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particul...

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Euclid
1 Unit Available
21330 Morris Ave
21330 Morris Avenue, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
3 BR 1 Bath colonial in Euclid. Spacious kitchen with new counter top and backsplash as well as appliances included for your convenience. Livingroom has hardwood floors and a laundry room/mud complete the first floor.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Euclid
1 Unit Available
335 East 264th St
335 East 264th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
824 sqft
335 E 264th St, Euclid - 3 bed 2 bath home! $1,075 rent / $1,075 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK if approved with required pet screening, and non-refundable pet fee. No restricted breeds.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Euclid
1 Unit Available
20975 Miller Avenue
20975 Miller Avenue, Euclid, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1912 sqft
Freshly renovated. New kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New bathroom with brand new tile shower and fixtures. Washer and dryer. Amazing Location. Won't last long! Apply for FREE here:propmanllc.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Euclid
1 Unit Available
472 BABBITT RD
472 Babbitt Road, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1200 sqft
SECTION 8 is ACCEPTED! Freshly renovated. New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New bathroom, with new tile shower and fixtures. Washer and dryer. Amazing Location.
Results within 5 miles of Euclid
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
51 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
$
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1144 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:27pm
University Circle
6 Units Available
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,535
1136 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1826 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Coventry Village
2 Units Available
The Manor
2753 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$690
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Coventry Village and within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Within minutes to Case Western Reserve. This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2008 Rossmoor Rd
2008 Rossmoor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Large 4Bd/2B Cleveland Heights 3-Story @ Cane Park - Property Id: 126256 *OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY (6/14) 1:00-2:30PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Collinwood
1 Unit Available
1066 E 171st St Down
1066 East 171st Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
825 sqft
Refreshed down unit by Lakeshore Boulevard - Property Id: 289408 This property is the down unit of a duplex featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4366 Ardmore Rd
4366 Ardmore Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1290 sqft
Perfect 3 Bedroom cozy home - Perfect for the person/family looking for a home to move right in. This home features beautiful hardwood floors. Large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Grant Deming District
1 Unit Available
2102 Stillman Road
2102 Stillman Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Spacious and newly renovated first floor unit in Cleveland Heights right off of Cedar Road with lots of natural light. Comes with 2 bedrooms and a sun room which can be used as a third bedroom.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2043 South Green Road
2043 South Green Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1600 sqft
2043 South Green Road Available 06/15/20 Centrally Located, RENOVATED & GORGEOUS. Blocks from Notre Dame University. - Huge, renovated, gorgeous three + bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a nice front porch.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
3593 Raymont Blvd
3593 Raymont Boulevard, University Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
University Hts 4BR COMPLETELY REMODELED! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Spacious with over 1800 square feet of living space. Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets with eat in space with appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1405 Victory Drive
1405 Victory Drive, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Simply a must see

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4461 Silsby Rd
4461 Silsby Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
Welcome to our charming home on beautiful tree-lined Silsby Rd. We offer an airy kitchen with a breakfast nook and fresh modern appliances. A proper dining room and spacious living room with elegant hardwood floors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Shaker Lakes
1 Unit Available
2393 Woodmere Dr
2393 Woodmere Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath side by side duplex. Decent sized living room and dining room with excellent hardwood flooring. Large kitchen boasts stove, oven, fridge and dishwasher. Three bedrooms on second floor with full bath.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
East Cleveland
1 Unit Available
1695 Glenmont Rd
1695 Glenmont Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Coventry 2 BR plus office. Beautiful house on a quiet Cleveland Heights neighborhood. Walk to the Coventry shopping district in a minute. Move-in ready. Downstairs unit features updated kitchen including stove & refrigerator, and lots of cabinets.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4209 Bushnell Rd
4209 Bushnell Road, University Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1651 sqft
4209 Bushnell, University Heights - Beautiful 3 bed 1.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
23660 Cedar Rd
23660 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Move right in to this beautifully updated colonial situated close to everything you need in Beachwood! This charming home is currently available for sale or for rent, and features a spectacular kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a serene backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
2243 South Belvoir Blvd
2243 South Belvoir Boulevard, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1534 sqft
Sweet and CLEAN University Heights rental, totally move in ready. All appliances included. Gleaming hardwood floors on first, carpet in family room. Detached 2 car garage. Eat in kitchen! Three bedrooms on 2nd level. Finished lower level rec room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
24006 Cedar Rd
24006 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1560 sqft
Welcome to this charming 2 story cape cod home in Beachwood. 2 bedroom down and 2 bedrooms up with 2 full baths. Move right in. Freshly painted throughout. Some hardwood floors. Open and flowing floor plan.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
University Circle
1 Unit Available
1673 East 118 St
1673 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban townhome in the highly sought after community of vibrant University Circle, the heart of world renown medical, educational, and cultural facilities! Four levels of extraordinary architecture, this space features soaring ceiling heights,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Euclid, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Euclid renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

