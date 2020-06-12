/
2 bedroom apartments
101 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Euclid, OH
Euclid
9 Units Available
Euclid Apartments
27181 Euclid Ave, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$830
1002 sqft
At Euclid Apartments we offer affordable prices for quality living with not hidden fees. You won't find anything like it around. Our community provides clean and meticulously maintained 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Euclid
1 Unit Available
1255 E 279th St
1255 East 279th Street, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1& half bath - Property Id: 298360 large spacious 2 bedroom, 1&half bath condo with new carpet, all new hardware, 2 car park and washer and dryer in unit Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Euclid
1 Unit Available
25100 Lake Shore Blvd
25100 Lake Shore Boulevard, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
953 sqft
Solid Brick Duplex. The living room offers comfortable carpet. Dining area off the kitchen. Kitchen with fridge, range, and adequate storage. Two carpeted bedrooms with ample closet space on the 2nd floor. Central A/C. Garage. Unfinished basement.
Results within 1 mile of Euclid
Euclid - Green
10 Units Available
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$897
873 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
South Collinwood
1 Unit Available
865 Whitcomb Road
865 Whitcomb Road, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
968 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
North Collinwood
1 Unit Available
19509 Chickasaw Avenue
19509 Chickasaw Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$595
600 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty & Heartland Neighborhood Homes CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
South Collinwood
1 Unit Available
1417 E 175Th St Up
1417 East 175th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$525
884 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5805482)
Euclid - Green
1 Unit Available
1830 Reyburn Road - 2
1830 Reyburn Road, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
981 sqft
This is a very large upstairs unit with 2 bedrooms and one bath in the Euclid-Green neighborhood. It has an updated kitchen and bathroom, a large dining room, and a decorative fireplace in the living room.
Results within 5 miles of Euclid
East Cleveland
44 Units Available
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
50 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1581 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
43 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$890
972 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
University Heights
22 Units Available
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$990
846 sqft
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
University Circle
9 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1385 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Coventry Village
30 Units Available
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
13 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
35 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
University Heights
1 Unit Available
WJM Cedar Properties
14214 Cedar Road, University Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1032 sqft
Welcome to WJM Cedar Apartments, 76 garden-style suites located in University Heights and minutes from John Carroll University.
East Cleveland
2 Units Available
CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
CircleEast Townhomes is a newly constructed 20-unit gated rental community located on Cleveland’s “Main Street,” Euclid Avenue. These modern town homes are built as a joint development with The Finch Group and University Circle, Inc.
Mercer
2 Units Available
North Park Terrace
20550 University Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Welcome to North Park Terrace Apartments, located next to John Carroll University in University Heights! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit nparkapt.
9 Units Available
The Village at Mayfield
919 Aintree Park Dr, Mayfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1140 sqft
Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds.
University Circle
16 Units Available
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
1 Unit Available
The Mornington
2714 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$760
861 sqft
Located in Coventry Village and with in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Steps from the RTA bus line. This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
North Collinwood
1 Unit Available
14501 Jenne Ave
14501 Jenne Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
- Showings for this Beautiful home are as follows: Fridays at 5-6:15 pm This is a Virtual Showing policy***Only 1 family allowed in the property at 1 time. Please view the property for 15 minutes.
East Cleveland
1 Unit Available
16105 Greyton Rd
16105 Greyton Road, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
bedroom upstairs unit very spacious apt - Property Id: 290212 Large 2 bedroom apt off main st ,very nice clean and quiet building Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
