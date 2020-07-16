305 E 194th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bed - 1.5 Bath Colonial for Rent in Euclid! - Rental Terms:

- Monthly Rent: $1,295.00/mo

- Security Deposit: $1,295.00

- Application Fee: $49

- Pets permitted with a $200 non-refundable fee up front and $20/month. (Some breed restrictions pertain)

Available Immediately - Call Now!

Leasing Agent: Charles Jackson - (440) 485-4107, 305-e-194th-street@rent.dynasty.com



NOTICE: Due to the dangers of COVID-19 and in keeping with public health official guidelines, we are taking precautionary measures when showing rental properties. To ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, the agent will be assisting the prospect over the phone, but will not be present on the premises of the property.



This amazingly attractive colonial features 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and offers approximately 2,505 square feet of living space on a lot size of about 4,880 square feet. Improvements have been done throughout the home. Newer hardwood floors. Large living room with a wood-burning fireplace and built-in wooden shelves. Kitchen with new countertops, built-in cabinets, brand new oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Formal dining room. Second-floor balcony off the back. Full unfinished basement. Detached 2 car garage. This captivating colonial is located in the beautiful City of Euclid, Ohio.



