Euclid, OH
305 E 194th St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:47 PM

305 E 194th St

305 East 194th Street · (440) 485-4107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

305 East 194th Street, Euclid, OH 44119
Euclid

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 305 E 194th St · Avail. now

$1,295

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2505 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bed - 1.5 Bath Colonial for Rent in Euclid! - Rental Terms:
- Monthly Rent: $1,295.00/mo
- Security Deposit: $1,295.00
- Application Fee: $49
- Pets permitted with a $200 non-refundable fee up front and $20/month. (Some breed restrictions pertain)
Available Immediately - Call Now!
Leasing Agent: Charles Jackson - (440) 485-4107, 305-e-194th-street@rent.dynasty.com

NOTICE: Due to the dangers of COVID-19 and in keeping with public health official guidelines, we are taking precautionary measures when showing rental properties. To ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, the agent will be assisting the prospect over the phone, but will not be present on the premises of the property.

This amazingly attractive colonial features 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and offers approximately 2,505 square feet of living space on a lot size of about 4,880 square feet. Improvements have been done throughout the home. Newer hardwood floors. Large living room with a wood-burning fireplace and built-in wooden shelves. Kitchen with new countertops, built-in cabinets, brand new oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Formal dining room. Second-floor balcony off the back. Full unfinished basement. Detached 2 car garage. This captivating colonial is located in the beautiful City of Euclid, Ohio.

(RLNE1838968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 E 194th St have any available units?
305 E 194th St has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305 E 194th St have?
Some of 305 E 194th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 E 194th St currently offering any rent specials?
305 E 194th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 E 194th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 E 194th St is pet friendly.
Does 305 E 194th St offer parking?
Yes, 305 E 194th St offers parking.
Does 305 E 194th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 E 194th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 E 194th St have a pool?
No, 305 E 194th St does not have a pool.
Does 305 E 194th St have accessible units?
No, 305 E 194th St does not have accessible units.
Does 305 E 194th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 E 194th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 E 194th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 E 194th St does not have units with air conditioning.
