1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:15 PM
54 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Euclid, OH
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Euclid
9 Units Available
Euclid Apartments
27181 Euclid Ave, Euclid, OH
1 Bedroom
$822
555 sqft
At Euclid Apartments we offer affordable prices for quality living with not hidden fees. You won't find anything like it around. Our community provides clean and meticulously maintained 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Euclid - Green
10 Units Available
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$804
662 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Cleveland
43 Units Available
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
844 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
51 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1080 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
37 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,440
998 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
40 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
690 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
University Heights
21 Units Available
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
555 sqft
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Coventry Village
30 Units Available
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,560
695 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
WJM Cedar Properties
14214 Cedar Road, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$725
738 sqft
Welcome to WJM Cedar Apartments, 76 garden-style suites located in University Heights and minutes from John Carroll University.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
University Circle
3 Units Available
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
677 sqft
Upscale, luxury living in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. A larger home with ample storage, high end fixtures, and in-unit washer and dryer. Easy access to entertainment, restaurants and shops.
Last updated June 12 at 02:27pm
University Circle
6 Units Available
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
630 sqft
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten
Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,535
1136 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
St. Regis
2765 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
809 sqft
St. Regis is located at the intersection of Euclid Heights Blvd and Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights. It is within walking distance to restaurants and shopping in the Coventry area.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
University Circle
16 Units Available
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1144 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Coventry Village
2 Units Available
The Manor
2753 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$690
738 sqft
Located in Coventry Village and within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Within minutes to Case Western Reserve. This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
8 Units Available
The Village at Mayfield
919 Aintree Park Dr, Mayfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$979
868 sqft
Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
336 Eddy
336 Eddy Road, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Come and see! Welcome home! Enjoy this nicely remodeled unit. Modern colors and updates with new carpeting, flooring and paint. Appliances included. Located near public transportation and local shopping. Move in ready and waiting for you.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
University Circle
1 Unit Available
2043 Random Rd
2043 Random Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1086 sqft
Location, location, location!!! Amazing loft style condo unit in old schoolhouse. A must see property in the heart of Little Italy.
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
563 E 118
563 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
800 sqft
Spacious 1BR apartment with porches - Property Id: 104393 Renovated large 1BR/1BA units available. Close to downtown and highways. On bus lane. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Glenville
1 Unit Available
656 East 106th Street
656 East 106th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
850 sqft
Spacious unit with living room, dining room , and bedroom all with more than enough space to stretch out in there is also onsite laundry this is a real must see Very well maintained brick and vinyl 4 unit building.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Gateway District
49 Units Available
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
852 sqft
Here, where city meets sky, The Luckman takes urban living to the highest level.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mercer
7 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
Mayfield Heights
24 Units Available
Coppertree Apartments
1414 Som Center Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$910
809 sqft
Large community featuring newly upgraded units with air conditioning. Right off I-271 near Gates Mills Place and Mayfield Heights City Park. Community amenities include pool and fitness center.
