Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 PM

99 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Euclid, OH

Finding an apartment in Euclid that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along...
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Euclid
9 Units Available
Euclid Apartments
27181 Euclid Ave, Euclid, OH
1 Bedroom
$822
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1122 sqft
At Euclid Apartments we offer affordable prices for quality living with not hidden fees. You won't find anything like it around. Our community provides clean and meticulously maintained 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Euclid
1 Unit Available
23741 Colbourne Rd
23741 Colbourne Road, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
23741 Colbourne Road, Euclid, OH 44123 -- Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home $975 rent / $975 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Euclid
1 Unit Available
472 BABBITT RD
472 Babbitt Road, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1200 sqft
SECTION 8 is ACCEPTED! Freshly renovated. New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New bathroom, with new tile shower and fixtures. Washer and dryer. Amazing Location.
Results within 1 mile of Euclid
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Euclid - Green
10 Units Available
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$804
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
987 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4865 Highland Place Ct
4865 Highland Place Court, Richmond Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1988 sqft
4865 Highland Place, Richmond Heights - Lovely 3 bed, 2 full & 2 Half bath colonial home! $1,695 rent / $1,695 deposit $25 application fee per adult Minimum credit score requirement of 650 1 pet under 15 lbs with approved PetScreening OK with pet

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
South Collinwood
1 Unit Available
865 Whitcomb Road
865 Whitcomb Road, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
968 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
North Collinwood
1 Unit Available
19509 Chickasaw Avenue
19509 Chickasaw Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$595
600 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty & Heartland Neighborhood Homes CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
Results within 5 miles of Euclid
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
50 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,305
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
East Cleveland
43 Units Available
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$585
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Coventry Village
30 Units Available
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
37 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,440
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
42 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1192 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
University Heights
22 Units Available
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$940
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,173
1065 sqft
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1046 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1668 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
University Circle
3 Units Available
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
677 sqft
Upscale, luxury living in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. A larger home with ample storage, high end fixtures, and in-unit washer and dryer. Easy access to entertainment, restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:27pm
University Circle
6 Units Available
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,535
1136 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1826 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
East Cleveland
2 Units Available
CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
CircleEast Townhomes is a newly constructed 20-unit gated rental community located on Cleveland’s “Main Street,” Euclid Avenue. These modern town homes are built as a joint development with The Finch Group and University Circle, Inc.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mercer
2 Units Available
North Park Terrace
20550 University Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Welcome to North Park Terrace Apartments, located next to John Carroll University in University Heights! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit nparkapt.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
8 Units Available
The Village at Mayfield
919 Aintree Park Dr, Mayfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$979
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1385 sqft
Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Collinwood
1 Unit Available
250 E 156th St (Down)
250 East 156th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1150 sqft
250 E 156th St. (Down), Cleveland - Freshly renovated, spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom downstairs unit of duplex.***MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $250 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT*** (RLNE5696333)

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2043 South Green Road
2043 South Green Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1600 sqft
2043 South Green Road Available 06/15/20 Centrally Located, RENOVATED & GORGEOUS. Blocks from Notre Dame University. - Huge, renovated, gorgeous three + bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a nice front porch.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4800 Farnhurst Rd
4800 Farnhurst Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1206 sqft
Charming and Cute Home in Lyndhurst! - Charming Bungalow Home in Lyndhurst! All you need to call this place home is included, only thing is missing is you! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement, finished 3rd floor (3rd bedroom with full bath

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4843 Westbourne Rd
4843 Westbourne Road, Lyndhurst, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1428 sqft
4 BR, 1 BA in Lyndhurst - Beautiful 4 bedroom 1 bath Colonial Single family Home is Located in Lyndhurst. This property offers new furnace, central air with a new electrical service panel. It has been freshly painted in neutral colors.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Euclid, OH

Finding an apartment in Euclid that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

