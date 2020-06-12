/
3 bedroom apartments
151 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Euclid, OH
Last updated June 12
Euclid
9 Units Available
Euclid Apartments
27181 Euclid Ave, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1122 sqft
At Euclid Apartments we offer affordable prices for quality living with not hidden fees. You won't find anything like it around. Our community provides clean and meticulously maintained 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Last updated June 12
Euclid
1 Unit Available
26231 Farringdon Ave
26231 Farringdon Avenue, Euclid, OH
26231 Farringdon Ave, Euclid - A beautiful single-family home, 1,257 sq ft, totally renovated. spacious backyard and garage. It contains 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Ready for new tenants. Do not accept section 8. (RLNE5834884)
Last updated June 12
Euclid
1 Unit Available
21330 Morris Ave
21330 Morris Avenue, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
3 BR 1 Bath colonial in Euclid. Spacious kitchen with new counter top and backsplash as well as appliances included for your convenience. Livingroom has hardwood floors and a laundry room/mud complete the first floor.
Last updated June 12
Euclid
1 Unit Available
335 East 264th St
335 East 264th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
824 sqft
335 E 264th St, Euclid - 3 bed 2 bath home! $1,075 rent / $1,075 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK if approved with required pet screening, and non-refundable pet fee. No restricted breeds.
Last updated June 12
Euclid
1 Unit Available
21931 Fuller Ave
21931 Fuller Avenue, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1344 sqft
21931 Fuller Ave, Euclid - Lovely refreshed 3 bed 1 bath single family home! $1,000 rent / $1,000 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with additional non-refundable pet fee (breed restrictions apply) NO CMHA / NO SEC 8 / NO SMOKING 1
Last updated June 12
Euclid
1 Unit Available
27191 Zeman
27191 Zeman Avenue, Euclid, OH
Brand New Fully Updated 1.
Last updated June 12
Euclid
1 Unit Available
23741 Colbourne Rd
23741 Colbourne Road, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
23741 Colbourne Road, Euclid, OH 44123 -- Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home $975 rent / $975 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).
Last updated June 12
Euclid
1 Unit Available
291 East 208th St
291 East 208th Street, Euclid, OH
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 291 East 208th St in Euclid. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
Euclid
1 Unit Available
20975 Miller Avenue
20975 Miller Avenue, Euclid, OH
Freshly renovated. New kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New bathroom with brand new tile shower and fixtures. Washer and dryer. Amazing Location. Won't last long! Apply for FREE here:propmanllc.
Last updated June 12
Euclid
1 Unit Available
472 BABBITT RD
472 Babbitt Road, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1200 sqft
SECTION 8 is ACCEPTED! Freshly renovated. New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New bathroom, with new tile shower and fixtures. Washer and dryer. Amazing Location.
Last updated June 12
$
Euclid - Green
10 Units Available
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
987 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
4865 Highland Place Ct
4865 Highland Place Court, Richmond Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1988 sqft
4865 Highland Place, Richmond Heights - Lovely 3 bed, 2 full & 2 Half bath colonial home! $1,695 rent / $1,695 deposit $25 application fee per adult Minimum credit score requirement of 650 1 pet under 15 lbs with approved PetScreening OK with pet
Last updated June 12
North Collinwood
1 Unit Available
19003 Cherokee Avenue - 1
19003 Cherokee Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1138 sqft
https://cleveland.craigslist.org/reo/7118512709.html This house is very cozy from top to bottom. Updated kitchen living and dining room on the first floor. The living room features a nice fireplace with a front porch that overlooks the street.
Last updated June 12
Shoregate
1 Unit Available
29210 Green Drive
29210 Green Drive, Willowick, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1002 sqft
OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, 06/11/20 3:00-4:00 PM. 3 Bed 1 Bath Bungalow. NOT SEC 8 OR SUBSIDY APPROVED. Tenant pays all utilities.
Last updated October 8
North Collinwood
1 Unit Available
17814 Delavan Avenue Cleveland
17814 Delavan Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1324 sqft
3 bedroom, Single Family Home Available immediately - Spacious 3 bedroom home with tons of character throughout! Large living area with formal dining room and built in cabinetry.
Last updated June 12
$
35 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 12
$
43 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1192 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Last updated June 12
University Heights
22 Units Available
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,173
1065 sqft
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Last updated June 12
$
49 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Last updated June 12
$
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Last updated June 11
13 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1826 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
Last updated June 12
8 Units Available
The Village at Mayfield
919 Aintree Park Dr, Mayfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1385 sqft
Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2008 Rossmoor Rd
2008 Rossmoor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
Available 07/01/20 Large 4Bd/2B Cleveland Heights 3-Story @ Cane Park - Property Id: 126256 *OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY (6/14) 1:00-2:30PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.
Last updated June 12
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4297 Groveland Rd
4297 Groveland Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1578 sqft
- (RLNE5831355)
