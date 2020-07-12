Apartment List
/
OH
/
euclid
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

162 Apartments for rent in Euclid, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Euclid apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Euclid
Euclid Apartments
27181 Euclid Ave, Euclid, OH
1 Bedroom
$822
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1122 sqft
At Euclid Apartments we offer affordable prices for quality living with not hidden fees. You won't find anything like it around. Our community provides clean and meticulously maintained 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Euclid
350 East 232nd St
350 East 232nd Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1075 sqft
350 E.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Euclid
414 East 222nd St
414 East 222nd Street, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1026 sqft
414-416 E 222nd St (Up), Euclid - 2 bed 1 bath unit of 2 family home! $750 rent / $750 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1 pet 15-20 lbs OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Euclid
916 East 214th St
916 East 214th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1170 sqft
916 E 214th St, Euclid - 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home $975 Rent / $975 Deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO SMOKING/NO SEC 8/NO CMHA 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing All applicants are required to fill out

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Euclid
876 East 209th St
876 East 209th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$945
1092 sqft
876 E 209th, Euclid - 3 bed 1 bath bungalow home w/ sun porch! $945 Rent / $945 Deposit $25 application fee per adult 1 pet 15-20 lbs OK NO CMHA / NO SEC 8 / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing All applicants are

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Euclid
384 East 264th Street
384 East 264th Street, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Single family home in Euclid with 2 bedrooms on the main floor and a finished attic for extra space - could be a playroom or office space. It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a large living area. Eat in kitchen with built in cabinets.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Euclid
1977 E. 224th Street
1977 East 224th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
3 Bed - 1 Bath Cape Cod for Rent in Euclid | Absolutely Gorgeous! - Rental Terms: - Monthly Rent: $1,100.00/mo - Security Deposit: $1,100.00 - Application Fee: $25 per applicant. - Pets permitted with a $200 non-refundable fee upfront and $20/month.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Euclid
21871 Fuller Avenue
21871 Fuller Avenue, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1272 sqft
3 Bed - 1 Bath Colonial for Rent in Euclid | Fantastically Renovated! - Rental Terms: - Monthly Rent: $1,150.00/mo - Security Deposit: $1,150.00 - Application Fee: $25 per applicant.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Euclid
335 East 264th St
335 East 264th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
824 sqft
335 E 264th St, Euclid - 3 bed 2 bath home! $1,075 rent / $1,075 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK if approved with required pet screening, and non-refundable pet fee. No restricted breeds.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Euclid
324 E 197th St.
324 East 197th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Beautiful! Newly renovated large 3 bed, 2 bath, 2-story home. Brand new stainless steel appliances to include: refrigerator, microwave, oven and dishwasher.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Euclid
305 E 194th St
305 East 194th Street, Euclid, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
2505 sqft
4 Bed - 1.5 Bath Colonial for Rent in Euclid! - Rental Terms: - Monthly Rent: $1,295.00/mo - Security Deposit: $1,295.00 - Application Fee: $49 - Pets permitted with a $200 non-refundable fee up front and $20/month.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Euclid
74 East 220th St
74 East 220th Street, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
852 sqft
74 E 220th St., Euclid - 2 bed 1 bath ranch home with views of Lake Erie! $900 rent / $900 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreen & pet fee. Some breeds restricted per HUD guidelines through PetScreen.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Euclid
23214 Gay Street
23214 Gay Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1634 sqft
3 Bed - 1 Bath Cape Cod for Rent in Euclid | Incredibly Charming! - Rental Terms: - Monthly Rent: $1,125.00/mo - Security Deposit: $1,125.00 - Application Fee: $25 per applicant. - Pets permitted with a $200 non-refundable fee upfront and $20/month.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Euclid
24080 Glenbrook Boulevard
24080 Glenbrook Boulevard, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1250 sqft
3 Bed - 2 Full Bath Cape Cod for Rent in Euclid! - Rental Terms: - Monthly Rent: $1,225.00/mo - Security Deposit: $1,225.00 - Application Fee: $25 per applicant. - Pets permitted with a $200 non-refundable fee upfront and $20/month.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Euclid
1396 E. 264th Street
1396 East 264th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1120 sqft
1396 E.
Results within 1 mile of Euclid
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
Euclid - Green
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$897
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
987 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
29127 Euclid Ave
29127 Euclid Avenue, Wickliffe, OH
Studio
$1,200
1700 sqft
1700 sq ft super clean space could be office or retail, ideal for coffee shop, great parking and signage available. High Traffic count!

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4865 Highland Place Ct
4865 Highland Place Court, Richmond Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1988 sqft
4865 Highland Place, Richmond Heights - Lovely 3 bed, 2 full & 2 Half bath colonial home! $1,695 rent / $1,695 deposit $25 application fee per adult Minimum credit score requirement of 650 1 pet under 15 lbs with approved PetScreening OK with pet

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
North Collinwood
19509 Chickasaw Avenue
19509 Chickasaw Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
600 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty & Heartland Neighborhood Homes CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Euclid - Green
1830 Reyburn Road - 2
1830 Reyburn Road, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
985 sqft
This is a very large upstairs unit with 2 bedrooms and one bath in the Euclid-Green neighborhood. It has an updated kitchen and bathroom, a large dining room, and a decorative fireplace in the living room.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Collinwood
19203 Pawnee Ave
19203 Pawnee Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
764 sqft
19203 Pawnee Ave, Cleveland - 3 bed 1.5 bath single family home! $925 rent / $925 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreen & pet fee. Some breeds restricted per HUD guidelines through PetScreen.
Results within 5 miles of Euclid
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
6 Units Available
University Circle
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
42 Units Available
East Cleveland
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$575
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
47 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,305
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Euclid, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Euclid apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Euclid 1 BedroomsEuclid 2 BedroomsEuclid 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuclid 3 BedroomsEuclid Apartments with Balcony
Euclid Apartments with GarageEuclid Apartments with GymEuclid Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEuclid Apartments with ParkingEuclid Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Euclid Cheap PlacesEuclid Dog Friendly ApartmentsEuclid Luxury PlacesEuclid Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OH
University Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OHAurora, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHMacedonia, OHLouisville, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University