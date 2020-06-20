All apartments in Dublin
7816 Nassau Loop

Location

7816 Nassau Loop, Dublin, OH 43017
Muirfield Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are running a special! We are waving all application and admin fees!!
This spacious two-story home, located in Muirfield Village, feeds into the Dublin Local School District.

This home’s first floor features a full eat-in kitchen which opens into a large family room with vaulted ceiling, skylights, a fireplace and wet bar. Also, on the first floor is a laundry/mud room, half bath, and access to the garage, patio, and basement. The first floor also features a master suite with a soaking tub. The second story features a great loft overlooking the family room, two bedrooms, and a full guest bathroom.

Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.

Application and leasing details can be found inside.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7816 Nassau Loop have any available units?
7816 Nassau Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 7816 Nassau Loop have?
Some of 7816 Nassau Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7816 Nassau Loop currently offering any rent specials?
7816 Nassau Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7816 Nassau Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 7816 Nassau Loop is pet friendly.
Does 7816 Nassau Loop offer parking?
Yes, 7816 Nassau Loop offers parking.
Does 7816 Nassau Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7816 Nassau Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7816 Nassau Loop have a pool?
No, 7816 Nassau Loop does not have a pool.
Does 7816 Nassau Loop have accessible units?
No, 7816 Nassau Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 7816 Nassau Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 7816 Nassau Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7816 Nassau Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 7816 Nassau Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
