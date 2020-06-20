7816 Nassau Loop

Amenities

This spacious two-story home, located in Muirfield Village, feeds into the Dublin Local School District.



This home’s first floor features a full eat-in kitchen which opens into a large family room with vaulted ceiling, skylights, a fireplace and wet bar. Also, on the first floor is a laundry/mud room, half bath, and access to the garage, patio, and basement. The first floor also features a master suite with a soaking tub. The second story features a great loft overlooking the family room, two bedrooms, and a full guest bathroom.



Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.



