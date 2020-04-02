6747 Park Mill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Impeccable ranch in Dublin with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Upon entering you will immediately feel at home with all of the natural light, vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. The spacious great room features a gas fireplace and opens to the eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Formal dining off the entry can also be used as formal living space. French doors in the expansive master suite open to an additional sitting area/sun room. The ensuite master bath has a double basin vanity, a soaking tub, shower and a huge walk in closet. The additional 2 bedrooms and 2nd full bath are on the opposite side of the home to offer privacy. Washer and dryer included. 2 car attached garage. The rear of the home, along with the patio all have views of the community pond and fountain.