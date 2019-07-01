All apartments in Dublin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5804 Hayden Run Boulevard

5804 Hayden Run Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

5804 Hayden Run Blvd, Dublin, OH 43016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three story townhome 2 beds 2.5 baths, just over a year old and is perfect for luxury living in Dublin, OH. This unit is 1,540 sq. ft. and is available late March/early April. First floor includes office/den area with an attached one car garage. The second floor has an open floor plan with space for a large couch and a dining table. The gourmet kitchen is great for entertaining as it has an island with storage, granite counter tops, white cabinets with updated hardware, and stainless-steel appliances. The second floor also includes a half bath and sliding glass doors to a spacious deck. ;The third floor includes the two bedrooms with attached bathrooms. The laundry room with a full washer and dryer is in-between the bedrooms. Upgrades include chic light fixtures with LED lighting, Nest Thermostat, Ring Door Bells, ADT Security System, and Smart Ceiling Fans. Located right next to grocery shopping, the Goat restaurant, and steps from the clubhouse with a pool and fitness center. Pets under 50 lbs. allowed with approval and additional monthly fee. This is a NO smoking unit. Columbus City School District.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5804 Hayden Run Boulevard have any available units?
5804 Hayden Run Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 5804 Hayden Run Boulevard have?
Some of 5804 Hayden Run Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5804 Hayden Run Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5804 Hayden Run Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5804 Hayden Run Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5804 Hayden Run Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5804 Hayden Run Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5804 Hayden Run Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5804 Hayden Run Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5804 Hayden Run Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5804 Hayden Run Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5804 Hayden Run Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5804 Hayden Run Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5804 Hayden Run Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5804 Hayden Run Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5804 Hayden Run Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5804 Hayden Run Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5804 Hayden Run Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
