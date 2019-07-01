5804 Hayden Run Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Three story townhome 2 beds 2.5 baths, just over a year old and is perfect for luxury living in Dublin, OH. This unit is 1,540 sq. ft. and is available late March/early April. First floor includes office/den area with an attached one car garage. The second floor has an open floor plan with space for a large couch and a dining table. The gourmet kitchen is great for entertaining as it has an island with storage, granite counter tops, white cabinets with updated hardware, and stainless-steel appliances. The second floor also includes a half bath and sliding glass doors to a spacious deck. ;The third floor includes the two bedrooms with attached bathrooms. The laundry room with a full washer and dryer is in-between the bedrooms. Upgrades include chic light fixtures with LED lighting, Nest Thermostat, Ring Door Bells, ADT Security System, and Smart Ceiling Fans. Located right next to grocery shopping, the Goat restaurant, and steps from the clubhouse with a pool and fitness center. Pets under 50 lbs. allowed with approval and additional monthly fee. This is a NO smoking unit. Columbus City School District.



