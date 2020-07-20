5773 Richgrove Lane

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home, located in Brighton Park, feeds into the Dublin School District.

Located near shopping, entertainment, and easy access to traveling, this home offers convenience that cannot be beat!

The first floor features a living room, dining room, an eat in kitchen (with stainless steel appliances), a family room (with a fireplace and access to the enclosed back deck), and a half bathroom.

The master bedroom has a private bathroom and a walk in closet. The other three beds are serviced by a full bathroom in the 2nd floor hallway.

The two car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.

Pet friendly with a one time pet fee and landlord approval.



Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Tenant responsible for lawn care and landscaping.



Do not miss your chance to rent this home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.