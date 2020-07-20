All apartments in Dublin
5773 Richgrove Lane
5773 Richgrove Lane

5773 Richgrove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5773 Richgrove Lane, Dublin, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home, located in Brighton Park, feeds into the Dublin School District.
Located near shopping, entertainment, and easy access to traveling, this home offers convenience that cannot be beat!
The first floor features a living room, dining room, an eat in kitchen (with stainless steel appliances), a family room (with a fireplace and access to the enclosed back deck), and a half bathroom.
The master bedroom has a private bathroom and a walk in closet. The other three beds are serviced by a full bathroom in the 2nd floor hallway.
The two car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.
Pet friendly with a one time pet fee and landlord approval.

Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Tenant responsible for lawn care and landscaping.

Do not miss your chance to rent this home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5773 Richgrove Lane have any available units?
5773 Richgrove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 5773 Richgrove Lane have?
Some of 5773 Richgrove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5773 Richgrove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5773 Richgrove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5773 Richgrove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5773 Richgrove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5773 Richgrove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5773 Richgrove Lane offers parking.
Does 5773 Richgrove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5773 Richgrove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5773 Richgrove Lane have a pool?
No, 5773 Richgrove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5773 Richgrove Lane have accessible units?
No, 5773 Richgrove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5773 Richgrove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5773 Richgrove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5773 Richgrove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5773 Richgrove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
