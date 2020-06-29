5750 Gaelic Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Dublin w/ Screened in Porch and Large Deck!! - This is a must see! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with over 2300 sq. ft. of very comfortable living space. From the souring vaulted ceilings as you enter the home to the 2 spacious living rooms, comfy fireplace, large loft space, screened in porch and large deck this home has it all.

Plenty of space to spread out and relax. This home is located in a quiet neighborhood on a Cul de sac in Dublin. This home includes solid wood work, six panel doors, skylights, can lights and a four piece master bedroom.



Notable Features include:

- Hardwood floors at the entry

- Soaring vaulted ceiling in living-dining room combination

- Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances

- 2nd living room with fireplace

- Laundry room with washer and dryer included

- 1/2 bath on main level

- Loft space that overlooks living room and is great for a bonus room

- Master bedroom with en suite that features double vanity and large soaker tub with separate shower

- 2 large bedrooms with custom colors

- Huge unfinished basement - great for storage or home gym

- 2 car attached garage



Sorry No Pets



View our virtual video tour on You Tube: https://youtu.be/fBsOB0JxjHo



(All properties are rented as-is)



** Located in the Dublin School District

Dublin Coffman High School

John Sells Middle School

Indian Run Elementary School



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



Call us to day to request an application



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.

http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5582378)