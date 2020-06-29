All apartments in Dublin
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

5750 Gaelic Ct

5750 Gaelic Court · No Longer Available
Location

5750 Gaelic Court, Dublin, OH 43016
Heather Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Dublin w/ Screened in Porch and Large Deck!! - This is a must see! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with over 2300 sq. ft. of very comfortable living space. From the souring vaulted ceilings as you enter the home to the 2 spacious living rooms, comfy fireplace, large loft space, screened in porch and large deck this home has it all.
Plenty of space to spread out and relax. This home is located in a quiet neighborhood on a Cul de sac in Dublin. This home includes solid wood work, six panel doors, skylights, can lights and a four piece master bedroom.

Notable Features include:
- Hardwood floors at the entry
- Soaring vaulted ceiling in living-dining room combination
- Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances
- 2nd living room with fireplace
- Laundry room with washer and dryer included
- 1/2 bath on main level
- Loft space that overlooks living room and is great for a bonus room
- Master bedroom with en suite that features double vanity and large soaker tub with separate shower
- 2 large bedrooms with custom colors
- Huge unfinished basement - great for storage or home gym
- 2 car attached garage

Sorry No Pets

View our virtual video tour on You Tube: https://youtu.be/fBsOB0JxjHo

(All properties are rented as-is)

** Located in the Dublin School District
Dublin Coffman High School
John Sells Middle School
Indian Run Elementary School

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Call us to day to request an application

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5582378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5750 Gaelic Ct have any available units?
5750 Gaelic Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 5750 Gaelic Ct have?
Some of 5750 Gaelic Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5750 Gaelic Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5750 Gaelic Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 Gaelic Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5750 Gaelic Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 5750 Gaelic Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5750 Gaelic Ct offers parking.
Does 5750 Gaelic Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5750 Gaelic Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 Gaelic Ct have a pool?
No, 5750 Gaelic Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5750 Gaelic Ct have accessible units?
No, 5750 Gaelic Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 Gaelic Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5750 Gaelic Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5750 Gaelic Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5750 Gaelic Ct has units with air conditioning.
