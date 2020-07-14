5521 Santa Anita St

Amenities

24hr gym pool volleyball court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities 24hr gym pool volleyball court

LC Dublin 2 bed/2 bath townhouse!



Available now! We have recently moved and are looking for someone to take over our lease. Rent will be pro-rated for February. Our lease ends mid-September.



Not only is the current rent lower than what the LC is offering, you also get to enjoy the LCs amenities including to door to door garbage pick up, the Goat (bar/restaurant), Vegas style pool, 24/7 fitness center & classes, sand volleyball & sport leagues. All of which is within walking distance!



Living room furniture (couch, coffee table and end table) come with the apartment for FREE if you want!



Let us know if you are interested or have any questions!