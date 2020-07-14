All apartments in Dublin
Find more places like 5521 Santa Anita St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dublin, OH
/
5521 Santa Anita St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5521 Santa Anita St

5521 Santa Anita St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dublin
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5521 Santa Anita St, Dublin, OH 43016

Amenities

24hr gym
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
volleyball court
LC Dublin 2 bed/2 bath townhouse!

Available now! We have recently moved and are looking for someone to take over our lease. Rent will be pro-rated for February. Our lease ends mid-September.

Not only is the current rent lower than what the LC is offering, you also get to enjoy the LCs amenities including to door to door garbage pick up, the Goat (bar/restaurant), Vegas style pool, 24/7 fitness center & classes, sand volleyball & sport leagues. All of which is within walking distance!

Living room furniture (couch, coffee table and end table) come with the apartment for FREE if you want!

Let us know if you are interested or have any questions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5521 Santa Anita St have any available units?
5521 Santa Anita St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
Is 5521 Santa Anita St currently offering any rent specials?
5521 Santa Anita St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 Santa Anita St pet-friendly?
No, 5521 Santa Anita St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 5521 Santa Anita St offer parking?
No, 5521 Santa Anita St does not offer parking.
Does 5521 Santa Anita St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5521 Santa Anita St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 Santa Anita St have a pool?
Yes, 5521 Santa Anita St has a pool.
Does 5521 Santa Anita St have accessible units?
No, 5521 Santa Anita St does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 Santa Anita St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5521 Santa Anita St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5521 Santa Anita St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5521 Santa Anita St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd
Dublin, OH 43017
Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd
Dublin, OH 43017
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr
Dublin, OH 43017
The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road
Dublin, OH 43016
Sawmill Commons Apartments
2555 Summer Dr
Dublin, OH 43016
Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr
Dublin, OH 43016

Similar Pages

Dublin 1 BedroomsDublin 2 Bedrooms
Dublin Apartments with BalconiesDublin Apartments with Parking
Dublin Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OH
Groveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus