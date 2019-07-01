3858 Carberry Dr

Amenities
2 Bed and 2 bath Condo for Rent in Dublin - Property Id: 213781
Second story condo in popular Reserve at Scioto Crossing with Dublin schools. Private, keyed access to building as well as interior entrance to condo. Attached garage with interior entrance as well. 2 Bedrooms on opposite sides of unit. Separate Office and Kitchen opens to spacious Living room. Balcony off Living Room with storage room. Laundry room conveniently located next to Kitchen. Close to shopping and easy access to 270.
