Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:55 AM

3858 Carberry Dr

3858 Carberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3858 Carberry Drive, Dublin, OH 43016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
2 Bed and 2 bath Condo for Rent in Dublin - Property Id: 213781

Second story condo in popular Reserve at Scioto Crossing with Dublin schools. Private, keyed access to building as well as interior entrance to condo. Attached garage with interior entrance as well. 2 Bedrooms on opposite sides of unit. Separate Office and Kitchen opens to spacious Living room. Balcony off Living Room with storage room. Laundry room conveniently located next to Kitchen. Close to shopping and easy access to 270.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213781
Property Id 213781

(RLNE5506527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3858 Carberry Dr have any available units?
3858 Carberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 3858 Carberry Dr have?
Some of 3858 Carberry Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3858 Carberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3858 Carberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3858 Carberry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3858 Carberry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3858 Carberry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3858 Carberry Dr offers parking.
Does 3858 Carberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3858 Carberry Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3858 Carberry Dr have a pool?
No, 3858 Carberry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3858 Carberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 3858 Carberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3858 Carberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3858 Carberry Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3858 Carberry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3858 Carberry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
