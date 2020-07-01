730 Swanson St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Beautiful Condo in Quiet Neighborhood - Welcome to your new home. Over 1700 s.f. Lots of room in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with high ceilings, fresh paint, first floor laundry, brand new stainless steel appliances and gas fireplace, private patio and attached 2 car garage. Kitchen is open concept to the dining room with access to private patio. Owners suite features cathedral ceiling, double vanity and a huge walk-in closet, large bedrooms w/ 2nd bedroom having private access to hall bath & another large walk-in closet. Enjoy the swimming pool, fitness facility and walking paths all just moments from your front door.



(RLNE5362480)