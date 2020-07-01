All apartments in Delaware
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

730 Swanson St.

730 Swanson Street · No Longer Available
Location

730 Swanson Street, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Condo in Quiet Neighborhood - Welcome to your new home. Over 1700 s.f. Lots of room in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with high ceilings, fresh paint, first floor laundry, brand new stainless steel appliances and gas fireplace, private patio and attached 2 car garage. Kitchen is open concept to the dining room with access to private patio. Owners suite features cathedral ceiling, double vanity and a huge walk-in closet, large bedrooms w/ 2nd bedroom having private access to hall bath & another large walk-in closet. Enjoy the swimming pool, fitness facility and walking paths all just moments from your front door.

(RLNE5362480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Swanson St. have any available units?
730 Swanson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
What amenities does 730 Swanson St. have?
Some of 730 Swanson St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Swanson St. currently offering any rent specials?
730 Swanson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Swanson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 Swanson St. is pet friendly.
Does 730 Swanson St. offer parking?
Yes, 730 Swanson St. offers parking.
Does 730 Swanson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Swanson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Swanson St. have a pool?
Yes, 730 Swanson St. has a pool.
Does 730 Swanson St. have accessible units?
No, 730 Swanson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Swanson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 Swanson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Swanson St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 Swanson St. does not have units with air conditioning.

