Delaware, OH
491-493 Applegate Lane - 1
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:29 PM

491-493 Applegate Lane - 1

491 Applegate Ln · No Longer Available
Delaware
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

491 Applegate Ln, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly renovated. Living room features abundant natural light from the large picture window. The spacious kitchen offers new countertops, plenty of cabinetry, updated appliances, and an inviting eat in space. Master suite offers a walk-in closet and a full bath with second entry from the hallway. Two additional bedrooms complete the upstairs. The home features a full, unfinished basement with laundry hookups as well as an attached one-car garage. Outside you'll find a patio perfect for outdoor seating and entertaining.

Minimum 12 month lease. No smoking permitted.

$35 application fee and $1300 security deposit. Call (740) 293-0119 to schedule a showing today.

Or apply online at http://www.rrtpm.com
Two-story townhouse located in Delaware, Ohio! Close proximity to shopping, schools, restaurants, and the YMCA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 491-493 Applegate Lane - 1 have any available units?
491-493 Applegate Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
What amenities does 491-493 Applegate Lane - 1 have?
Some of 491-493 Applegate Lane - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 491-493 Applegate Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
491-493 Applegate Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 491-493 Applegate Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 491-493 Applegate Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware.
Does 491-493 Applegate Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 491-493 Applegate Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 491-493 Applegate Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 491-493 Applegate Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 491-493 Applegate Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 491-493 Applegate Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 491-493 Applegate Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 491-493 Applegate Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 491-493 Applegate Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 491-493 Applegate Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 491-493 Applegate Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 491-493 Applegate Lane - 1 has units with air conditioning.
