372 Cherry Leaf Rd
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

372 Cherry Leaf Rd

372 Cherry Leaf Road · No Longer Available
Location

372 Cherry Leaf Road, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AMAZING home in Olentangy Schools! Cheshire Woods Subdivision. Available July 1st, 2019. OPEN HOUSE: Sat June 15th Noon-2PM *** Please note. This home is tenant occupied, so DO NOT GO LOOKING IN THE WINDOWS. 3 bedrooms plus a huge loft for a 4th bedroom, or playroom. Separate home office on the first floor. Large bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a great room with soaring ceilings, a full, professionally finished basement with extra bathroom. Beautiful paver patio. Apple tree in yard. What more could you ask for? M/I Easton floor plan. $2,400 a month. $25 per pet, per month and a $150 per pet, non refundable pet deposit. Credit minimum of 600. $45 per adult, application fee. Elementary School-Cheshire. Middle Shool-Olengany Shanahan. High School-Olentangy High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 Cherry Leaf Rd have any available units?
372 Cherry Leaf Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
What amenities does 372 Cherry Leaf Rd have?
Some of 372 Cherry Leaf Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 Cherry Leaf Rd currently offering any rent specials?
372 Cherry Leaf Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 Cherry Leaf Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 372 Cherry Leaf Rd is pet friendly.
Does 372 Cherry Leaf Rd offer parking?
Yes, 372 Cherry Leaf Rd offers parking.
Does 372 Cherry Leaf Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 372 Cherry Leaf Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 Cherry Leaf Rd have a pool?
No, 372 Cherry Leaf Rd does not have a pool.
Does 372 Cherry Leaf Rd have accessible units?
No, 372 Cherry Leaf Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 372 Cherry Leaf Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 372 Cherry Leaf Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 372 Cherry Leaf Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 372 Cherry Leaf Rd has units with air conditioning.
