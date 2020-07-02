372 Cherry Leaf Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AMAZING home in Olentangy Schools! Cheshire Woods Subdivision. Available July 1st, 2019. OPEN HOUSE: Sat June 15th Noon-2PM *** Please note. This home is tenant occupied, so DO NOT GO LOOKING IN THE WINDOWS. 3 bedrooms plus a huge loft for a 4th bedroom, or playroom. Separate home office on the first floor. Large bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a great room with soaring ceilings, a full, professionally finished basement with extra bathroom. Beautiful paver patio. Apple tree in yard. What more could you ask for? M/I Easton floor plan. $2,400 a month. $25 per pet, per month and a $150 per pet, non refundable pet deposit. Credit minimum of 600. $45 per adult, application fee. Elementary School-Cheshire. Middle Shool-Olengany Shanahan. High School-Olentangy High School.