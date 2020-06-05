All apartments in Delaware
226 Penick Avenue
226 Penick Avenue

226 Penick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

226 Penick Avenue, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Penick Avenue have any available units?
226 Penick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
Is 226 Penick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
226 Penick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Penick Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Penick Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 226 Penick Avenue offer parking?
No, 226 Penick Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 226 Penick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Penick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Penick Avenue have a pool?
No, 226 Penick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 226 Penick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 226 Penick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Penick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Penick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Penick Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Penick Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
