213 White Water Ct

Amenities
The first-floor entry opens to a Formal Dining Room, half bathroom, and access to the large finished basement. Passed the stairway to the second floor you would enter the Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen space, and to the beautiful Kitchen itself. The Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, a Large Pantry, and access to the two-car garage as well as the backyard. On the second floor, there is an Owner's Suite with a private full bathroom that leads to a walk-in closet. Off of the hallway, there are three more bedrooms, the laundry room, and another full bathroom.
Tour the property NOW at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8ZfesumXab6
--No in-person tours unless your application is approved due to social distancing.
---Applications are found at: https://www.rentingohio.com/listings/detail/ee6ac856-e41a-40ca-bf66-df5a51608bb2
Additional monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability to Landlord Coverage
$15 HVAC Care Program
$35 Supplemental Lawn Care for weeds and fertilizer
Additional pet deposit and rent for approved pets only, this is done on a case by case basis.