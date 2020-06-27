All apartments in Delaware
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:36 AM

213 White Water Ct

213 Whitewater Ct · No Longer Available
Location

213 Whitewater Ct, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The first-floor entry opens to a Formal Dining Room, half bathroom, and access to the large finished basement. Passed the stairway to the second floor you would enter the Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen space, and to the beautiful Kitchen itself. The Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, a Large Pantry, and access to the two-car garage as well as the backyard. On the second floor, there is an Owner's Suite with a private full bathroom that leads to a walk-in closet. Off of the hallway, there are three more bedrooms, the laundry room, and another full bathroom.

Tour the property NOW at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8ZfesumXab6

--No in-person tours unless your application is approved due to social distancing.

---Applications are found at: https://www.rentingohio.com/listings/detail/ee6ac856-e41a-40ca-bf66-df5a51608bb2

Additional monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability to Landlord Coverage
$15 HVAC Care Program
$35 Supplemental Lawn Care for weeds and fertilizer

Additional pet deposit and rent for approved pets only, this is done on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 White Water Ct have any available units?
213 White Water Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
What amenities does 213 White Water Ct have?
Some of 213 White Water Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 White Water Ct currently offering any rent specials?
213 White Water Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 White Water Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 White Water Ct is pet friendly.
Does 213 White Water Ct offer parking?
Yes, 213 White Water Ct offers parking.
Does 213 White Water Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 White Water Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 White Water Ct have a pool?
No, 213 White Water Ct does not have a pool.
Does 213 White Water Ct have accessible units?
No, 213 White Water Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 213 White Water Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 White Water Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 White Water Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 213 White Water Ct has units with air conditioning.
