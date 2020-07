Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with all of the features everybody is looking for. First floor Master suite, loft, vaulted ceilings, deck, fenced yard, first floor laundry and the list goes on. Value priced to rent quickly. All bedrooms have walk-in closets.