All apartments in Delaware
Find more places like 164 Cheshire Crossing Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delaware, OH
/
164 Cheshire Crossing Dr
Last updated July 29 2019 at 3:12 PM

164 Cheshire Crossing Dr

164 Cheshire Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Delaware
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

164 Cheshire Crossing Drive, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Why rent forever when you can rent-to-own this home!
Whether you’ve just begun your home search or you’ve been looking for a while, this home is sure to captivate you and no others will come close! Upon entering, the living room with soaring vaulted ceilings that will greet you with plenty of natural light streaming in through the large windows. Take advantage of this bright and spacious floor plan, which is ideal for those who love to entertain! With a great flow between the living room, dining room, kitchen, and family room, guests can mingle between spaces comfortably without feeling cramped. The finished basement is the perfect place to invite friends over to watch the big game while avoiding the crowds. With warmer weather on the horizon, spend days outside enjoying the beautiful weather on your patio in the comforts of your privacy fenced backyard. This opportunity will not last long, call today and schedule a tour to see your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Cheshire Crossing Dr have any available units?
164 Cheshire Crossing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
Is 164 Cheshire Crossing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
164 Cheshire Crossing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Cheshire Crossing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 164 Cheshire Crossing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 164 Cheshire Crossing Dr offer parking?
No, 164 Cheshire Crossing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 164 Cheshire Crossing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 Cheshire Crossing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Cheshire Crossing Dr have a pool?
No, 164 Cheshire Crossing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 164 Cheshire Crossing Dr have accessible units?
No, 164 Cheshire Crossing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Cheshire Crossing Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 Cheshire Crossing Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 164 Cheshire Crossing Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 Cheshire Crossing Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water’s Edge of Delaware
10 Waters Edge Circle #90
Delaware, OH 43015
Redwood Delaware
20 Bur Reed Road
Delaware, OH 43015

Similar Pages

Delaware 1 BedroomsDelaware Apartments with Garages
Delaware Apartments with ParkingDelaware Dog Friendly Apartments
Delaware Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHGroveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohio Wesleyan UniversityCentral Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and DesignNorth Central State College
Franklin University