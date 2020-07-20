164 Cheshire Crossing Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Why rent forever when you can rent-to-own this home!

Whether you’ve just begun your home search or you’ve been looking for a while, this home is sure to captivate you and no others will come close! Upon entering, the living room with soaring vaulted ceilings that will greet you with plenty of natural light streaming in through the large windows. Take advantage of this bright and spacious floor plan, which is ideal for those who love to entertain! With a great flow between the living room, dining room, kitchen, and family room, guests can mingle between spaces comfortably without feeling cramped. The finished basement is the perfect place to invite friends over to watch the big game while avoiding the crowds. With warmer weather on the horizon, spend days outside enjoying the beautiful weather on your patio in the comforts of your privacy fenced backyard. This opportunity will not last long, call today and schedule a tour to see your new home!