113 Mineral Court
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:24 PM

113 Mineral Court

113 Mineral Court · No Longer Available
Location

113 Mineral Court, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Year Lease Minimum

This charming, move-in ready home in Delaware is the rental you've been searching for. The formal dining room and spacious living room make entertaining a breeze. The kitchen offers abundant cabinetry, updated countertops, a breakfast bar, and an eat-in kitchen. A half bath completes this level. Upstairs you'll find a large master suite with a walk-in closet and a full bath. 2 additional bedrooms and a half bath complete the upstairs. Finished rec room in the basement with a seperate room perfect for guests or a gym. Enjoy summer on the screened-in porch or cookout on the back deck. Two-car garage with abundant storage space. Schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

