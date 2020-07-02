113 Mineral Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking garage

2 Year Lease Minimum



This charming, move-in ready home in Delaware is the rental you've been searching for. The formal dining room and spacious living room make entertaining a breeze. The kitchen offers abundant cabinetry, updated countertops, a breakfast bar, and an eat-in kitchen. A half bath completes this level. Upstairs you'll find a large master suite with a walk-in closet and a full bath. 2 additional bedrooms and a half bath complete the upstairs. Finished rec room in the basement with a seperate room perfect for guests or a gym. Enjoy summer on the screened-in porch or cookout on the back deck. Two-car garage with abundant storage space. Schedule a tour today!