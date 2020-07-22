8661 Kirkland Drive

Amenities

This stunning 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom two-story home, located in the Oak Creek neighborhood of Lewis Center, feeds into the Olentangy Local School District. This home offers the convenience of being near shopping, travel, and entertainment.



The first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen which opens up to a family room (with fireplace), and access to the garage, a half bathroom, a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, and a fully fenced backyard with patio.



All 4 bedrooms are on the second floor. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and ample closet space. The other 3 bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway.



The finished basement includes an entertainment room and extra unfinished storage space. The attached two-car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space. The spacious fenced-in back yard is easy to enjoy from the patio.



Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.